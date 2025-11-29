Kochi

Wah re wah!

TNIE lensman A Sanesh presents snapshots from the Revenue District School Kalolsavam
Students of Kadayiruppu GHSS during their group dance performance
For the past four days, the heart of Kochi city has been resonating with the sound of anklets, the beats of tambourines, euphoric music, songs, and children in vibrant costumes.

The reason: over 8,500 children representing 363 schools in the district are vying for artistic glory at the ongoing Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam.

Events are being held across five venues in the city — St Antony’s HSS (the main venue), St Albert’s HSS, St Mary’s HSS, St Teresa’s HSS, and Dar Uloom VHSS.

Aadhya R Menon of St Mary's CGHSS, Kochi, pose for a photograph
Two Kathakali contestants hang around after their performance to enjoy the show
Students of St Joseph CGHS, Tripunithura, engage in final rehearsals before their Malapulayattam performance.
A student gets her makeup done before a dance competition
According to the organisers, the number of participating schools appears lower because only students who secured the first two prizes at the sub-district level are eligible for the revenue district competition.

“Though the total number of events for the festival is 306, due to a lack of participants, we are conducting competitions in only 301. One of the events that has been cancelled is the nadaswaram for both the high school and the higher secondary categories,” notes an official.

The arts festival, which began on November 25, will conclude on Saturday.
At the time of going to press, Ernakulam sub-district led the points chart with 792 points, followed by North Paravur with 746 points, and Aluva close behind with 740 points.

Students of GUPS Kummanode participating in the Oppana competition pose for a photograph
A student offering gurudakshina to her teacher before taking to the stage
Students participating in the thayambaka competition engage in final rehearsals
Students of St Teresa's HS in Kochi pose for a photo after their Chavittunadakam performance
