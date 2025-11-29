Wah re wah!

For the past four days, the heart of Kochi city has been resonating with the sound of anklets, the beats of tambourines, euphoric music, songs, and children in vibrant costumes.

The reason: over 8,500 children representing 363 schools in the district are vying for artistic glory at the ongoing Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam.

Events are being held across five venues in the city — St Antony’s HSS (the main venue), St Albert’s HSS, St Mary’s HSS, St Teresa’s HSS, and Dar Uloom VHSS.