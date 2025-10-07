Cybersecurity conference ‘c0c0n’ set for take off

In an era when even crime has migrated online, the line between safety and vulnerability is often just a click apart. As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, the need to stay one step ahead has never been greater.

This is exactly what ‘c0c0n 2025’ — the 17th edition of Kerala Police’s annual international cybersecurity and hacking conference — seeks to do: to prepare individuals and institutions to “secure the cyber future together”.

Bringing together some of the brightest minds in the field of cybersecurity, the event begins on Tuesday and will conclude on October 11. While the first three days will focus on intensive training for law enforcement officers, the main conference is scheduled for October 10 and 11 at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, Kochi.

“It is a unique platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand, and spread awareness on the latest trends in information safety, cybersecurity, and hi-tech crimes,” says an official.

“It also aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, startups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field.”

Notably, c0c0n 2025 will host a distinguished lineup of dignitaries, including chief guest Union home secretary Govind Mohan, UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar, Defence Cyber Agency director general Rear Admiral Sanjay Sachdeva, and Kudelski Security senior director Nathan Hamiel.