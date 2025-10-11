Expressions galore!

The Kochi Metro Sahodaya Kalotsav 2025 continues in full swing at Sacred Heart CMI Public School, Thevara. The three-day festival, which began on Thursday, has drawn over 4,400 students from 65 CBSE schools, turning it indeed into a convergence of dance, music, theatre and more.
It opened with 95 stage events following earlier non-stage rounds that saw St Mary’s Public School, Thamarachal, leading the tally, ahead of Naipunnya Public School, Thrikkakara, and Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal.
Folk dance, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and elocution events took the spotlight on Day One, which drew to a close with Vidyodaya School edging the others with 406 points. The tempo was further raised on Friday with events such as group dance, oppana, classical music, alongside recitation and extempore contests.
At the close of Day Two and after 120 events, Vidyodaya School retained its lead with 669 points. Viswajyothi Public School (627), Angamaly, and Sree Sarada Vidyalaya (602), Kalady, follow close behind.