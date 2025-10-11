Expressions galore!

The Kochi Metro Sahodaya Kalotsav 2025 continues in full swing at Sacred Heart CMI Public School, Thevara. The three-day festival, which began on Thursday, has drawn over 4,400 students from 65 CBSE schools, turning it indeed into a convergence of dance, music, theatre and more.

It opened with 95 stage events following earlier non-stage rounds that saw St Mary’s Public School, Thamarachal, leading the tally, ahead of Naipunnya Public School, Thrikkakara, and Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal.