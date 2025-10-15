Art as therapy to connect beyond words

Sometimes when words are not enough, art finds a way to speak for us. For Aswathy Krishnakumar, a clinical psychologist and art psychotherapist based in Thiruvananthapuram, this belief forms the heart of her practice.

Aswathy will be conducting a free art psychotherapy session — ‘a taster session’ as she calls it — in Kochi at Thudippu Dance Foundation, Vennala, on October 19. She aims to give people a glimpse into how art can be used as a tool for healing and emotional expression.

The session will mark the first in a series of such workshops across Kerala.

“Art psychotherapy doesn’t test your artistic abilities,” Aswathy clarifies. “If you feel like scribbling or even tearing a piece of paper, that is fine too. What matters is that you are emoting through art.”

The essence of art psychotherapy is not in creating something beautiful but in the process itself. The therapist observes the process, without interpreting or judging, and gently guides the client towards understanding their emotions.

“My role is not to judge, but to help you understand why you drew it,” she says. “It’s all about the process.”

Aswathy’s journey with art therapy began during the pandemic. “I was part of the government’s counselling cell during Covid, speaking to people who were distressed and anxious. Art and painting helped me release my own emotions after those long calls,” she recalls. “That’s when I discovered that this could be studied as a proper discipline.”

She soon travelled to the UK to pursue a Master’s in Art Psychotherapy from the University of Chester. During her training, Aswathy worked with women refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan, many of whom did not speak English; the experience provided her with a much-needed lesson in non-verbal communication.

“We built a small community where they would paint or crochet together. I could not speak to them directly, but it taught me how deeply we could still connect without words.”