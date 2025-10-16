‘Rice’ing to the occasion

Standing tall and swaying their heads weighed down by plump rice grains in the knee-deep waters of Ezhikkara is a special variety of paddy. One that thrives in salinity: the pokkali.

Though the ancient crop is losing its old glory elsewhere in Kerala, it is getting a booster-shot in its slow rise to revival in Ernakulam district.

Taking note of the vast potential that pokkali fields hold for rural tourism, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), in association with Palliyakkal Service Co-operative Bank Ltd, has launched a project that not only aims to revive this indigenous rice variety but also boost the income of local farmers.

Indeed, the green expanse of pokkali fields in North Paravur is a visual treat. But it’s endangered.

“Over the years, due to reasons like the declining availability of seeds, lack of labourers, machinery to process the paddy, and high labour charges, farmers have become uninterested in taking up the cultivation,” says Sanil V V, secretary of the bank.

According to him, around 4,500 hectares of land in Ernakulam district were once under pokkali cultivation. “But now, cultivation happens only in around 400 hectares. Of these, a significant area of cultivation is taking place in Ezhikkara,” Sanil adds.

Joseph, a farmer here, says around 110 hectares of pokkali fields are being cultivated in Ezhikkara. “There are 140 farmers here. But it should be understood that over the years, the number of farmers actively engaged in pokkali cultivation has declined, with around 10 to 20 per cent actually cultivating it,” he adds.

“Most of the others are engaged in sham cultivation, all for the sake of getting a licence to do prawn farming. Only if a farmer cultivates paddy would he get the licence for prawn farming.”