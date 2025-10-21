Kalamandalam outreach centre launched in Fort Kochi

To cater to tourists keen to explore the cultural heritage and nuances of Kerala’s performing arts, a new facility has opened in Fort Kochi — the Kalamandalam Cultural Outreach Centre.

It’s not a new venue per say. This new centre, opened by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian on Monday, sits on the same venue as the Folklore Cultural Theatre. The Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed-to-be-university of art and culture, has acquired the facility on rent and has refurbished it utilising CSR funds provided by Cochin Shipyard.

“Many tourists who reach Fort Kochi also arrive in Cheruthuruthi (Thrissur) to learn more about traditional art forms from the Kalamandalam. That is why we thought of opening a centre in Fort Kochi itself — for the convenience of the tourists,” says Kalamandalam vice-chancellor B Ananthakrishnan.

The new centre is expected to guide tourists to understand the Indian myths through elaborate aesthetics, intricate hand gestures, vibrant colours and rhythmic foot work. To facilitate this, regular performances are planned, including the staging of abridged versions of popular kathakali plays.

“Kathakali artists who have completed studies at Kalamandalam will perform regularly at the Fort Kochi centre. In addition, there will be performances of traditional artforms like koodiyattam, mohiniyattam, ottanthullal, bharatanatyam, carnatic music and percussion programmes like panchavadyam,” Ananthakrishnan adds.