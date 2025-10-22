Here it is, finally!

For two decades, Kochi has been awaiting a new corporation office. Legal delays, technical issues, and multiple revisions in the project budget estimate had hampered progress.

The long-standing civic need was finally fulfilled on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the new building. “It will be fully functional in a couple of weeks. We are in the process of shifting everything from the old office,” says Mayor M Anilkumar.

Notably, the base plan for the building was conceievd by the legendary architect Kuldip Singh, who had designed the Marine Drive.

Located on a 1.5-acre site near the Goshree Bridge on Abdul Kalam Marg near Marine Drive, the building comprises a basement and six floors. The modern council hall accommodates 82 councillors and 25 officials, with a separate 640sq.ft area designated for the public and the media.

Other facilities include a mini-conference hall, office spaces for the deputy mayor, standing committee chairpersons and other officials, along with a public service centre.