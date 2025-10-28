More, merrier

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) is expanding. What used to be an artistic circuit centred around the historic quarters of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry will now extend to Willingdon Island and Durbar Hall as well.

The expansion — from 14 to 22 major venues — marks a new phase for the global art carnival, which continues to evolve while retaining its familiar anchors and intimate charm.

Explaining the new venue layout, Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) CEO Thomas Varghese says the Biennale route has been designed to ensure that visitors can explore every site without much hassle over transportation.

“If you consider St Andrews Parish Hall as the outer limit of the Biennale road map, and you walk down around 350m, there comes a property right next to Malabar House that has been acquired by the Arthshila Foundation. It is a venue,” says Thomas in a chat with TNIE.

“This is followed by venues such as David Hall, Bastian Bungalow, Jail of Freedom Struggle, the Water Metro space, Aspinwall, Pepper House… every 100 to 200m from St Andrews Parish Hall to the Water Metro at Jew Town, you have a venue.”