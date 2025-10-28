More, merrier

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) is expanding. What used to be an artistic circuit centred around the historic quarters of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry will now extend to Willingdon Island and Durbar Hall as well.
The expansion — from 14 to 22 major venues — marks a new phase for the global art carnival, which continues to evolve while retaining its familiar anchors and intimate charm.
Explaining the new venue layout, Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) CEO Thomas Varghese says the Biennale route has been designed to ensure that visitors can explore every site without much hassle over transportation.
“If you consider St Andrews Parish Hall as the outer limit of the Biennale road map, and you walk down around 350m, there comes a property right next to Malabar House that has been acquired by the Arthshila Foundation. It is a venue,” says Thomas in a chat with TNIE.
“This is followed by venues such as David Hall, Bastian Bungalow, Jail of Freedom Struggle, the Water Metro space, Aspinwall, Pepper House… every 100 to 200m from St Andrews Parish Hall to the Water Metro at Jew Town, you have a venue.”
Though not the main venue, Aspinwall will remain close to the heart of the festival. “We don’t have the entire property for the Biennale. We, however, have the Director’s Bungalow (part of the property),” says Thomas.
He sounds excited about this edition spreading its wings to Willingdon Island. “A visitor can hop on the Water Metro and explore the artworks at the warehouse located near the Willingdon Island Water Metro Station,” he says.
The addition of the Water Metro network, Thomas notes, has transformed access to the Biennale. “The commissioning of Water Metro stations at Mattancherry and Willingdon Island has been a dream come true. So now, instead of visitors having to take the roads to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, they can take the Water Metro and enjoy the Biennale,” he smiles.
The Students’ Biennale, meanwhile, will be held at the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s Space for promotion of Art, Culture and Events. With these expansions, the Biennale’s scale has increased considerably.
“In effect, the number of venues for the KMB main event has gone up to 22. If you are to include the collateral exhibitions being organised alongside the Biennale, the total number might increase to around 30,” says Thomas.
This growing footprint is a reflection of how the Biennale’s stature and fame have evolved over the years. “The importance can be understood from the huge number of applications we received from art hubs from across India for their projects,” Thomas adds.
This year, KBF received nearly 200 applications for collateral exhibitions. The exact number will be finalised once the MoUs are signed.
“Organisers of collateral events will manage their own venues. But we will include them in all our publications. They will be given collateral signage. This is to make people understand that they are also part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale,” says Thomas. “So far, we have confirmed four to five such events. Discussions regarding three more are ongoing.”
The KBF’s aim, he adds, is to broaden participation and bring in more independent voices. “This is to democratise participation further. Among the collaterals, three venues will be showcasing works by Kerala artists,” says Thomas.
“These works are being showcased by ‘Idam’ — a collective of Malayali artists. In the previous edition, Durbar Hall hosted the Idam exhibition. “This time, Idam will be exhibiting works at Armaan Building, Cube Art Space, and Garden Convention Centre on Bazaar Road in Mattancherry,” says Thomas. “Durbar Hall, meanwhile, will become one of the primary Biennale venues.”
Don’t understand the exhibits? ‘Art mediators’ shall help
While the Biennale continues to expand in scale, KBF is also focusing on enhancing the visitor experience. Many casual visitors often find contemporary art difficult to interpret. This time, there’s help at hand.
“We will be introducing the service of art mediators. There will be descriptions beside every installation, as has been done in every edition. Art mediators will complement these with simple explanations,” says Thomas.
“Their service can be availed at the information counter of the venue. By opting for this, visitors can have a guided tour of the Biennale. We are also planning to train volunteers stationed at each venue to help visitors engage more deeply with the artworks.”
List of venues
Devassy Jose & Sons (Mattancherry)
Jail of Freedom Struggle (Fort Kochi)
Pazhayannur Temple property (Jew Town)
VKL Warehouse (Mattancherry )
David Hall (Fort Kochi)
Simi Warehouse (Mattancherry )
Arthshila Kochi (formerly Spencer Bungalow, Fort Kochi)
Bastion Bungalow (Fort Kochi)
Water Metro (Fort Kochi)
Aspinwall House (Coir Godown and Director’s Bungalow, Fort Kochi)
Anand Warehouse (Mattancherry )
SMS Hall (Mattancherry)
111 Markaz & Cafe (Mattancherry )
Durbar Hall (Ernakulam)
Pepper House (Fort Kochi)
Armaan Collective & Cafe (Mattancherry )
Space, Indian Chamber of Commerce (Mattancherry)
Garden Convention Centre (Mattancherry)
BMS Warehouse (Mattancherry)
Island Warehouse (Willingdon Island)
St Andrew’s Parish Hall (Fort Kochi)
Cube Arts Space (Mattancherry)