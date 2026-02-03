Palluruthy: Royal resting point of yore?

In the bustling coastal landscape of West Kochi, where the scent of the backwaters meets the rhythm of modernity, lies Palluruthy.
To a passerby, it is a vital residential hub. But to those who look closer, its very name carries the echoes of royal processions, ancient canals and the shifting geography of the Arabian Sea. But how did this gateway to Kochi get its name?
Like many place names in Ernakulam, Palluruthy’s etymology is a blend of linguistic evolution and oral tradition.
One version is that the Portuguese used to refer to the area as ‘Palurt’, which eventually came to be known as Palluruthy. But the question remains: how did ‘Palurt’ come about?
Some believe a group of people migrated from the Perumpadappu region, Ponnani taluk, in Malappuram with the ‘Palluviruthi’ family to Kochi in AD 1405. And this may have eventually become Palluruthy.
Another theory is that the name could have originated from the term ‘Pulluva Thuruth’, named after settlers of the Pulluvan community. This, local residents say, is unlikely.
The most plausible theory points to the region’s deep ties with the erstwhile Cochin royal family. Palluruthy is believed to be a derivative of ‘Palli-iruthy’.
In the local lexicon of yore, ‘Palli’ was a respectful prefix used for royalty, while ‘iruthy’ refers to the act of being seated or rested.
And most enquiries to the village office and local shops lead to a common account. “The maharajas used to visit the Azhakiyakavu temple here on the first day of every Malayalam month to offer obeisance,” says V K Radhakrishnan of the Vadakkumthodam House, which once served as the official transit point for the kings.
“As the maharaja rested here during his journeys, the area came to be known as ‘Palli-iruthy’. Over centuries of usage, the name eventually got smoothened into Palluruthy.”
Notably, the royal influence extends even to the local water bodies. The Pallichal Canal, which runs through the area, is said to have derived its name since it was used by the royalty to navigate these backwaters in their palliyodam (royal boat).