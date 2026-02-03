Palluruthy: Royal resting point of yore?

In the bustling coastal landscape of West Kochi, where the scent of the backwaters meets the rhythm of modernity, lies Palluruthy.

To a passerby, it is a vital residential hub. But to those who look closer, its very name carries the echoes of royal processions, ancient canals and the shifting geography of the Arabian Sea. But how did this gateway to Kochi get its name?

Like many place names in Ernakulam, Palluruthy’s etymology is a blend of linguistic evolution and oral tradition.

One version is that the Portuguese used to refer to the area as ‘Palurt’, which eventually came to be known as Palluruthy. But the question remains: how did ‘Palurt’ come about?

Some believe a group of people migrated from the Perumpadappu region, Ponnani taluk, in Malappuram with the ‘Palluviruthi’ family to Kochi in AD 1405. And this may have eventually become Palluruthy.

Another theory is that the name could have originated from the term ‘Pulluva Thuruth’, named after settlers of the Pulluvan community. This, local residents say, is unlikely.