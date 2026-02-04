Legendary poet’s legacy lies in a shambles

Located in the heart of Kaloor’s bustling Vaidhyar Lane, the Vyloppilli Smaraka Park lies. A green sanctuary amid the bustle of a busy city.

Inaugurated on May 11, 2007, the park was envisioned as a library and open space for the public. However, named after one of Kerala’s most iconic and legendary poets, Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon, the park today tells a story of profound neglect. What should be a vibrant space has become a graveyard of broken equipment and stagnant water.

Walking through the park, one thing is immediately clear — everything here is damaged. Sameer, a 35-year-old real estate worker who moved to Kaloor a month ago, uses the park as his makeshift office. “It’s my go-to place for business deals,” he says, noting that while he sees weekly cleaning, the overall broken state of the park never changes.

Nowadays, a few elders are the only regular visitors, who enter the park for a bit of shade and rest. The playground is a ghost town; the swings, slides, and merry-go-round are rusted and broken. Even the installed open-gym equipment sits ignored and unmaintained.

The park’s stage remains its only active feature, occasionally hosting organised programmes. However, once the curtains close, the area returns to its neglected state.