Meet the new mentalist ‘mystifying’ Kochi

In Fort Kochi, 23-year-old Amal Ramesh is taking a different approach to the art of mentalism. Moving away from large stages and dramatic illusions, he focuses on close-up performances that rely on psychology, suggestion and audience interaction.

Amal’s performances are in intimate spaces. There is not much physical distance between the performer and the audience. The lack of a stage makes the experience more personal as the acts happen within an arm’s reach.

During a recent performance, at FeelHome in Fort Kochi, the effects were simple but surprising.

I was asked to think of a random number while Amal wrote something on a piece of paper in advance. When the number was revealed, it matched exactly what he had written.

Another instance that completely blew my mind was when my friend was asked to close his eyes while Amal touched my nose. Despite this, my friend reacted as if his own nose had been touched.

In another act, I was asked to scroll through Amal’s phone and select a random movie. Without saying the name aloud, I was guided to think about the movie, count the number of letters and focus on individual letters. Amal then wrote down the exact name of the movie.