Picking history clues from the banks of Periyar

Stoic clusters of rocks, pebbles and rusted fragments recently made people pause and ponder during a recent science fair at Maharaja’s College. I, too, stopped by the exhibition stall flummoxed.

The collection belonged to A K Ali, a painting contractor from Mekkalady near Kalady, whose decades-long fascination with stones has evolved into an exploration of history.

Organised by the college’s history department, the exhibition presented artefacts that looked insignificant to an untrained eye, but bear marks of human use and settlement from a far earlier time. The rocks and pebbles, apparently, offer clues to ancient human life along the banks of the Periyar.

That prompted me to catch up with 63-year-old Ali, whose journey into archaeology began accidentally.

“About 25 years ago, I often used to go on night walks along Mukkadai Thode — a stream originating in Ayyampuzha and flowing into the Periyar — to catch fish. Once, I noticed smooth, unusual stones glinting under my torchlight,” he recalls.

“I started picking beautiful stones and putting them in my fishing basket. I thought I could use them in an aquarium at home.”

Over time, however, Ali noticed that many of these stones — including “chisel-like” ones — seemed to be specifically shaped. “Some bore sharp edges with clear signs of use. This curiosity led him to search for similar ones alongside the Periyar. I continue the practice to date,” he says.

“The turning point came when a professor from Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, who was known to me, pointed out that two of the stones in my collection were historical artefacts.”