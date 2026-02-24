Comic Con is coming to town!

Buckle up, Kochi! Comic Con is finally coming to the city. After years of waiting, comic book and cosplay enthusiasts of Kerala can rejoice as Kochi will host its first-ever Comic Con. This maiden edition promises a pop-culture extravaganza on February 28 and March 1 at Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly.

The Kochi Comic Con will bring together global icons and Indian talent to Kerala’s doorstep. The headlining guest for the event is the acclaimed Archie Comics artist Dan Parent. He is known for crossovers such as ‘Archie vs. Sharknado’ and ‘Archie Meets Batman ‘66’

The two-day event will also see 19 Indian creators, including Savio Mascarenhas from Amar Chitra Katha, Vivek Goel of Holy Cow Entertainment and Rajesh Nagulakonda, whose illustrations have shaped over 150 murals in Ayodhya. Famous illustrators such as award-winner Abhijeet Kini, Amrit Pal Singh, global visual artist and 3D illustrator known for Toy Faces and The Adventures of the Toy Maker, and Saumin Patel, illustrator of Agent Vinod – The Jungfrau Encounter, Bahubali – Battle of the Bold, will be present at the mega event.