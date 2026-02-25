Meet the clickety-clack man of Kochi

In a narrow lane of Kochi’s Chakkaraparambu, the clickety-clack of typewriters still cuts through the urban cacophony.

Inside a modest workshop here, rows of vintage machines rest on wooden tables, enamel chipped, keys dulled by decades of use, waiting for tending hands.

Bending over attentively, 68-year-old P V Shaji oils and pats them. Something he has been doing for nearly five decades.

In the age of voice typing and AI, he claims to be among the last full-time typewriter repairers in the country, and one of the few who still offers what he calls a “full guarantee”.

His grease-stained fingers move instinctively across rollers and ribbon reels, aligning typebars and restoring rhythm.

“I don’t do it for money. Restoring a dead machine back to life gives me immense joy. It’s like a rescue mission for me,” he smiles.

Shaji’s association with typewriters began in 1978. His elder brother ran a typewriting institute in Ramapuram, Pala. “At that time, enrolling for a typing course was common among those who cleared Class 10,” he recalls.

“Back then, if you wanted your own machine, you had to book and wait for months.”