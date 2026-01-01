City spirit to fizz up Cochin Carnival finale today

It all began with three youngsters who wanted Kochi to be part of the global New Year celebratory map.
In 1984, when the UN announced the following year as the first International Year of Youth, the trio — George Augustine Thundiparambil, Ananda Felix Scaria and Antony Anup Scari — decided to turn the Cochin Carnival into an event fit not just for the festive spirit of a city, but also for the coastal ecosystem that defines the state’s shoreline.
Since then, Fort Kochi has carried forward the old tradition in a new package, firmly rooted in its cultural identity.
While December 31 is all about burning the Papanji, New Year’s Day in Fort Kochi is marked by an explosion of colours. Residents, countless art and sports clubs, youngsters and veterans alike, come together for the Carnival rally. Many dressed to the nines — not as themselves, but as their favourite characters from history and fiction.
“It’s the Europeans who started celebrating New Year on January 1,” says Robert Stephen, a member of the Cochin Carnival organising team. “It was the Portuguese who introduced the annual tradition of year-end galas to the island city. And the locals continued the customs, and the Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi became synonymous with the Carnival.”
The rally will set off from the Veli Ground by 4pm on January 1. Floats, tableaux, Panchavadyam set, robotic elephants and costumed characters from old comics — such as the Kuttoosan–Dakini–Luttappi trio — along with caricatures of actors, politicians, and figures from folklore and fantasy tales, will move through lanes here.
Participants of the rally, which also doubles as a fancy dress competition, will mingle with the roadside audience and reach its final destination, the Parade Ground, by 7pm.
“It will be very crowded, as thousands will converge to revel in the gala. Footfall has been going up with every year. Security measures are being deployed to ensure a smooth and safe rally,” says former Kochi mayor K J Sohan.
“The concluding ceremony of the weeks-long carnival celebration will be graced by Collector G Priyanka, Mayor V K Minimol, MP Hibi Eden, and MLAs K J Maxi, K Babu and T J Vinod.”
The 42nd carnival will conclude with a DJ performance, Sohan adds. “The DJ night will be held at the Parade Ground. It is a fitting end to the celebrations, where people of all ages, castes and religions come together. The last night of the Carnival revelry, and a beautiful beginning of the next year,” he smiles.