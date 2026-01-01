City spirit to fizz up Cochin Carnival finale today

It all began with three youngsters who wanted Kochi to be part of the global New Year celebratory map.

In 1984, when the UN announced the following year as the first International Year of Youth, the trio — George Augustine Thundiparambil, Ananda Felix Scaria and Antony Anup Scari — decided to turn the Cochin Carnival into an event fit not just for the festive spirit of a city, but also for the coastal ecosystem that defines the state’s shoreline.

Since then, Fort Kochi has carried forward the old tradition in a new package, firmly rooted in its cultural identity.

While December 31 is all about burning the Papanji, New Year’s Day in Fort Kochi is marked by an explosion of colours. Residents, countless art and sports clubs, youngsters and veterans alike, come together for the Carnival rally. Many dressed to the nines — not as themselves, but as their favourite characters from history and fiction.

“It’s the Europeans who started celebrating New Year on January 1,” says Robert Stephen, a member of the Cochin Carnival organising team. “It was the Portuguese who introduced the annual tradition of year-end galas to the island city. And the locals continued the customs, and the Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi became synonymous with the Carnival.”