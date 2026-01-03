A rare ‘ritual’ amidst the circus of life

Alongside the razzmatazz of raintree illuminations, the cacophony of Cochin Carnival and the buzz of the Biennale, an archaic sight unfolded on the Fort Kochi beach over the past couple of days — a family performing street circus.

Under open skies and drawing curious glances, they moved about with rhythmic set-pieces. Somersaults cut through the evening air, contortion acts seemed to push limits of body flexibility, and young ones leapt through a blazing ring of fire, drawing gasps from passers-by who paused mid-stroll to watch an art form seldom seen today. Many generously offered money in appreciation.

“Circus is something we do seasonally. We travel to some places during festivities. Our performance, too, is a traditional art,” says Anand, one of three brothers running the show.

His eldest son, Arun, explains that every season the family travels from Pattambi to perform their street circus. “We have been doing street circus for five or six generations. Our ancestors migrated from Karnataka and settled in Pattambi, where we have our own house,” he says.