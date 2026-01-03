A rare ‘ritual’ amidst the circus of life

Alongside the razzmatazz of raintree illuminations, the cacophony of Cochin Carnival and the buzz of the Biennale, an archaic sight unfolded on the Fort Kochi beach over the past couple of days — a family performing street circus.
Under open skies and drawing curious glances, they moved about with rhythmic set-pieces. Somersaults cut through the evening air, contortion acts seemed to push limits of body flexibility, and young ones leapt through a blazing ring of fire, drawing gasps from passers-by who paused mid-stroll to watch an art form seldom seen today. Many generously offered money in appreciation.
“Circus is something we do seasonally. We travel to some places during festivities. Our performance, too, is a traditional art,” says Anand, one of three brothers running the show.
His eldest son, Arun, explains that every season the family travels from Pattambi to perform their street circus. “We have been doing street circus for five or six generations. Our ancestors migrated from Karnataka and settled in Pattambi, where we have our own house,” he says.
What sets them apart, however, is not only the cultural lineage they represent. Their craft does not come at the cost of the children’s education.
“One is completing college, others are in school. No one is forced to do anything. It just runs in the family. We are like a sports team,” Anand adds. His wife Revathi smiles, nodding.
For the family, which includes a toddler, the journey itself carries meaning beyond survival. “We don’t do this to make ends meet. We have other jobs. This is kind of a ritual to ensure that our family tradition is not lost. It’s like paying homage to our forefathers,” says Anand.
As the New Year celebrations draw to a close and Kochi slowly exhales after weeks of festivity, the family prepares to return to Pattambi.
“We will be back soon for a temple festival,” says Arun, hinting that the ancient rhythm of their lives will once again find a stage. Somewhere, under another open sky.