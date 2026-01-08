A ‘hug-worthy’ docu film on sanitation workers

Every night, when the city sleeps, a few remain awake to ensure that its mornings are clean. ‘Unsung Hands’, a documentary by college student Sreehari Rajesh, zooms in on these ‘invisible’ lives.

Rooted in an intent to create socially relevant work around marginalised communities, the documentary follows a Kochi-based couple, Murukan and Sunitha, who are engaged in sanitation work.

The duo collects waste from residential areas, often at night. Sreehari notes that their lives are shaped by double marginalisation, socially and by their work. “People don’t really understand the importance of their work. Hardly anyone appreciates it,” says the journalism student at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

“We place the waste outside our homes or on the premises at night. When we wake up in the morning, it’s gone. Most people don’t even know the face or names of the individuals who clear it, or about their lives and struggles.”

Sreehari’s connection to the couple is personal. Murukan and Sunitha have been collecting waste from his neighbourhood in Elamkulam, including his home, since his childhood. Sunitha suffered a stroke that left her physically weakened. Yet, she continues to toil. That, he says, pushed him to document their story.

Rather than focusing solely on hardship, ‘Unsung Hands’ captures their lived experiences and resilience. Shot over 10 days, the early versions of the documentary focused largely on their struggles, some friends questioned why there was “so much sentimentality” when “sanitation workers are just doing their job for which they are paid”.

Those responses prompted Sreehari to rebalance the narrative — to show dignity and humanity as values that cannot be measured by wages alone.

“When the film included their life stories, people connected with it more emotionally,” he says.