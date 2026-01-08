Afloat with history: How Zahir Mirza’s ‘Boatcast’ is turning Kerala’s waterways into living archives

Podcasts have been trending, everywhere. But heard of a boatcast? Well, as the name suggests, it is a podcast that unfolds on water. In this case, one that engages with boats, ancient waterways of the fabled Muziris, and the layered histories they carry.

Blending oral history, scholarship, performance and documentation, ‘Boatcast’ is as much an artform as it is an archive. The idea came from Zahir Mirza — artist, brand consultant, educator and mentor — who is based in Mumbai but “deeply drawn to Kerala’s cultural and historical landscapes”.

The initiative took shape during discussions over the exhibition ‘Amphibian Aesthetics’ organised by Aazhi Archives at Ishara House, Fort Kochi. The exhibition explores Kerala’s multiple histories — oral traditions, trade, the movement of religions, and more.

“The show was launched on December 13. I wanted to be part of it, but didn’t know what to do,” Zahir tells TNIE on the sidelines of the International Spice Routes Conference at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi.

“I stated my inability to come up with something for the show to Riyas Komu, the artistic director of ‘Amphibian Aesthetics’, with whom I share a warm camaraderie. He remained unfazed and, without saying anything, took me on a tour of Kochi, Mattancherry, Paravur, Chendamangalam, Pattanam and several other places where history lives.”

That experience, Zahir says, left a deep impression. “The next day I had to leave for Mumbai. Before going to the airport, while we were having breakfast, I randomly wrote ‘podcast’ on a tissue paper. Then I struck ‘pod’ off and wrote ‘boat’ over it. The new word read ‘boatcast’. I gave it to Riyas, and the idea took wings,” he recalls.

“I told him we would use podcasts as an artform. Thus was born Boatcast. Human civilisation is built around rivers and other waterbodies, and Kerala is a living testimony to this. The positive aspect is that the state is recognising and celebrating this.”