"City development plans should include panchayats and municipalities," says Mayor V K Minimol

During the term of the previous council, many development projects were funded by CSML. Now, its tenure has expired. What next?

We must find ways to enhance our income and prevent revenue leakage. Currently, our major income is tax revenue. The corporation does not even have a proper convention centre. During the term of the previous council, we identified land in Edappally. We intend to start the work this term.

Our highest expenditure is on health and waste management. The corporation spends nearly `1 crore a month to handle plastic waste. I am not saying we can slash it overnight, but with proper planning and execution over two to three years, financial health can be improved.

There are also issues related to the Ernakulam Market. To maintain it, we must find additional funds. Currently, there is nothing to meet its common expenses. The waste plant there isn’t working, and electricity bills have been piling up. The Ernakulam Market is poised to become a huge liability for us.

Furthermore, CSML purchased various vehicles. Some, like the road sweeping and jetting-cum-suction machines, are useful. However, there are others — including the tar-patching machine — that we believe will become a liability.

Potholes have been a persistent issue. Often, what starts as a small pothole eventually turns into a massive one...

That is exactly the point. I intend to include this in my 50-day plan. If we spot a pothole at its starting stage, we can fix it quickly. However, under the current system, this is never possible. By the time a file is created, tenders are called, and approved by the council, that small pothole turns into a massive one. When it’s time for tar-patching, the quantity of materials estimated would be insufficient.

This cycle repeats, and eventually, the entire road gets ruined. There are many such practical difficulties that need to be fixed.

There is a buzz about Indira Canteen being pitted against ‘Samridhi’...

No, Indira Canteen will not replace Samridhi. Confusion arose from uninformed reactions. Samridhi is already established as a brand. While we develop Samridhi into a high-end or premium brand, we must also provide facilities specifically accessible to ordinary people.

Indira Canteen will serve only breakfast and dinner — idli-sambar and chapati-vegetable curry. The goal is to ensure no one stays hungry.

Meanwhile, we need to establish a proper bylaw for Samridhi. Its functioning must be completely transparent.

So, are you saying it isn’t like that right now?

Certain issues have come to our attention now. The project needs to be made auditable. CSR funds have been utilised, and we need the exact accounts for that.

Many buildings remain unauthorised in the city. What can be done about this now?

That can only be achieved if we complete the mapping system. Currently, mapping of only three divisions associated with the Smart City projects has been completed during the former mayor’s tenure. Even within those divisions, we have identified several issues. I think notices have been sent to about 10 to 20 buildings during the previous council’s term. These aren’t small buildings of common people, but large-scale business establishments. Further actions must be taken on this.

This is one of the best ways to increase the Corporation’s revenue. Many people are still using old building numbers of small structures, while building five or six floors above them. They haven’t made any effort to register these or pay taxes.

In Thiruvananthapuram as well, when the new mayor took charge, one of the first issues that was identified was about rent…

We face some major problems. First, the same tenants have been continuing for many years. Although the current system says that when a tenant vacates, an open tender must be conducted, there is a clause that allows the shop to be transferred back to blood relatives if they request it. In that case, the rule specifies only a 10 per cent increase. There are cases where people rent from us for a small amount and then sublet it. This needs to end.

Even if it is a technically sound plan, politically, it sounds a bit difficult...

Political pressure will definitely be there. The idea is not to suddenly hike everyone’s rent but to stop leakage. Many people have taken over shops but haven’t paid rent for years. By the time the corporation notices, 10 or 12 years might have passed. We recently discovered a case exactly like that; we didn’t even know who the original tenant was, and they had been using the adjacent room as well for years.

At the very least, we must identify and document the corporation’s assets. Like the CIBIL for an individual, I want the corporation to move into a similar system of accountability.