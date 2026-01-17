"City development plans should include panchayats and municipalities," says Mayor V K Minimol

With 15 years of experience in city governance and having served as a four-time councillor, Mayor V K Minimol is a familiar face in the city. One month after assuming office, Minimol, who has served as chairperson of the Health and Public Works Standing Committees of the corporation, speaks to TNIE about her vision for Kochi’s development
Let’s start from the beginning. How was your entry into politics?
It was during the time (MLA) T J Vinod was a councillor, and ‘ayalkoottams’ were being formed. He asked me to take the initiative in my area. That was my entry into social work. It was after my marriage that I became a full-time politician. After my marriage, I joined the Law College. From there, I went on to become a Youth Congress leader.
While I was an office-bearer in the Youth Congress, 50 per cent reservation for women was declared. So I got a seat in Thrikkakara. Later, I became part of the Mahila Congress. It was there that I got the space to explore myself and work effectively. It truly brought out the politician in me. I was able to work alongside initiatives like the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The division you were allotted back then was also extremely tough, wasn’t it?
When I first went to campaign at the Mamangalam division, many houses wouldn’t even let me in as I was a Congress candidate — like in communist ‘party villages’. But eventually, won by 285 votes. Today, if I have won for a third time with 856 votes and increased that margin, it is because of the connection I have built with the families.
There were two more mayoral candidates...
The Congress never contests by projecting a single mayor candidate… The party leadership decides after the results.
The mayoral tenure has now been split into two terms. Was it pre-arranged?
I am someone who always stands by the party’s decision…
When the state is ruled by the Left and the corporation by the UDF, issues might arise...
Naturally. But we are certain the government will change after three months (smiles). The development vision of this city has always rested safely in the hands of the Congress.
Despite there being several Congress MLAs and MPs from Ernakulam, the KSRTC Bus Stand here has remained in a shoddy state…
The bus stand is the face of the city. Many projects have come up over the years for its renovation. However, so far, a permanent solution has still not materialised.
Small repair works have started now. Funds had been allocated ever since Hibi Eden was the MLA. That fund was diverted or reached a stage where it was about to lapse. In my opinion, that building can be demolished and the land raised. But that is a decision the state government has to take.
During the term of the previous council, many development projects were funded by CSML. Now, its tenure has expired. What next?
We must find ways to enhance our income and prevent revenue leakage. Currently, our major income is tax revenue. The corporation does not even have a proper convention centre. During the term of the previous council, we identified land in Edappally. We intend to start the work this term.
Our highest expenditure is on health and waste management. The corporation spends nearly `1 crore a month to handle plastic waste. I am not saying we can slash it overnight, but with proper planning and execution over two to three years, financial health can be improved.
There are also issues related to the Ernakulam Market. To maintain it, we must find additional funds. Currently, there is nothing to meet its common expenses. The waste plant there isn’t working, and electricity bills have been piling up. The Ernakulam Market is poised to become a huge liability for us.
Furthermore, CSML purchased various vehicles. Some, like the road sweeping and jetting-cum-suction machines, are useful. However, there are others — including the tar-patching machine — that we believe will become a liability.
Potholes have been a persistent issue. Often, what starts as a small pothole eventually turns into a massive one...
That is exactly the point. I intend to include this in my 50-day plan. If we spot a pothole at its starting stage, we can fix it quickly. However, under the current system, this is never possible. By the time a file is created, tenders are called, and approved by the council, that small pothole turns into a massive one. When it’s time for tar-patching, the quantity of materials estimated would be insufficient.
This cycle repeats, and eventually, the entire road gets ruined. There are many such practical difficulties that need to be fixed.
There is a buzz about Indira Canteen being pitted against ‘Samridhi’...
No, Indira Canteen will not replace Samridhi. Confusion arose from uninformed reactions. Samridhi is already established as a brand. While we develop Samridhi into a high-end or premium brand, we must also provide facilities specifically accessible to ordinary people.
Indira Canteen will serve only breakfast and dinner — idli-sambar and chapati-vegetable curry. The goal is to ensure no one stays hungry.
Meanwhile, we need to establish a proper bylaw for Samridhi. Its functioning must be completely transparent.
So, are you saying it isn’t like that right now?
Certain issues have come to our attention now. The project needs to be made auditable. CSR funds have been utilised, and we need the exact accounts for that.
Many buildings remain unauthorised in the city. What can be done about this now?
That can only be achieved if we complete the mapping system. Currently, mapping of only three divisions associated with the Smart City projects has been completed during the former mayor’s tenure. Even within those divisions, we have identified several issues. I think notices have been sent to about 10 to 20 buildings during the previous council’s term. These aren’t small buildings of common people, but large-scale business establishments. Further actions must be taken on this.
This is one of the best ways to increase the Corporation’s revenue. Many people are still using old building numbers of small structures, while building five or six floors above them. They haven’t made any effort to register these or pay taxes.
In Thiruvananthapuram as well, when the new mayor took charge, one of the first issues that was identified was about rent…
We face some major problems. First, the same tenants have been continuing for many years. Although the current system says that when a tenant vacates, an open tender must be conducted, there is a clause that allows the shop to be transferred back to blood relatives if they request it. In that case, the rule specifies only a 10 per cent increase. There are cases where people rent from us for a small amount and then sublet it. This needs to end.
Even if it is a technically sound plan, politically, it sounds a bit difficult...
Political pressure will definitely be there. The idea is not to suddenly hike everyone’s rent but to stop leakage. Many people have taken over shops but haven’t paid rent for years. By the time the corporation notices, 10 or 12 years might have passed. We recently discovered a case exactly like that; we didn’t even know who the original tenant was, and they had been using the adjacent room as well for years.
At the very least, we must identify and document the corporation’s assets. Like the CIBIL for an individual, I want the corporation to move into a similar system of accountability.
Under the previous council, there was a discussion regarding Municipal Bonds...
Since the time T J Vinod was the deputy mayor, there have been talks about municipal bonds. Some steps were taken during the previous council’s term, including discussions with SEBI. In the last term, we made a decision to avoid cutting division funds, but then general funds were sanctioned without any control. We are considering bringing in an external financial expert to assist us.
The state government is yet to pay the Kochi corporation around `200 crore. The payment for the Brahmapuram biomining is also pending...
Yes, that’s true. If that’s released, many of our problems will be resolved. But considering the state government’s financial state, we have limitations in demanding (smiles).
When you first sensed the possibility of becoming mayor, what were the top three projects on your mind?
Issues like mosquito menace, stray dog attacks, cleanliness… it is not just about huge infrastructure. The aim is to make the city safe and liveable for people.
What is the plan for mosquito eradication?
Using larvicide in canals and vent pipes can control mosquitoes. We have around 500 workers appointed during the tenure of the last council. Also, we need the support of the residents’ associations. We will soon announce a new project.
And what about stray dogs?
If we take my division as an example, there are more than 40 stray dogs. And the number keeps increasing. If we had a provision, many people would adopt these puppies. The ABC unit in Brahmapuram will be strengthened. Ever since the fire broke out at Brahmapuram, the unit has been defunct.
There are many animal lovers in the city. The corporation could consider seeking their support as well…
Yes, we plan to create a website through which we can coordinate. For feeding stray dogs, for example, we can identify specific areas. Those who want to adopt dogs will also find it helpful. There should be proper dog shelter spaces. We are trying to create one that will spread across an acre in Brahmapuram.
What are the latest updates about Brahmapuram?
Biomining has been carried out, and around `139 crore has already been spent. During biomining, plastic waste was removed, and the land was cleared for future use. However, water has entered the site... the Brahmapuram land is slowly being lost to the Kadambrayar and Chitrapuzha rivers.
What’s happening on the waste management front?
After the Brahmapuram fire, we do not yet have a proper food-waste processing plant. Earlier, we had only two black soldier fly units of 25 tonnes each. The biogas plant is now functional, but only 20 tonnes can be processed. Of the remaining 240 tonnes of food waste generated daily, nothing is being done other than leave them in heaps.
Also, the old office building, wasteway bridges, shed and composting plant no longer exist. They have been levelled with food waste. This needs to be cleared. The BPCL gas plant completed during the previous mayor’s tenure has a capacity of 150 tonnes. That does not suffice. That is why a windrow composter is also required.
There were allegations of corruption after the fire. Will you be following up?
Yes, of course. Regarding allegations of corruption involving companies such as Zonta, legal proceedings are underway... `11 crore was paid to Zonta. Work worth `19 to 23 crore was certified when it wasn’t done. The truth needs to come out.
Now, Bhumi Green has taken up the work. But the biomining rates were fixed at `1,690 per tonne. This is an unprecedented rate in India. The corporation has justified the rate then by saying that the work will be hurried to finish within a matter of months. Even then, we had stated that completing biomining by the end of September was unrealistic. Two deadline extensions were given, yet over 2.5 lakh tonnes of waste remain at the site.
We talk about being a metropolitan city. But the city lacks even basics such as dustbins...
One important change we need is to bring Haritha Karma Sena under the corporation’s control. They also have to be part of the corporation. The fee they collect from households should be routed to the corporation as tax. And the corporation will pay salaries to those who collect the waste. Now, we don’t even have proper data about Haritha Karma Sena workers.
A lot of housing projects were inaugurated ahead of the elections. However, Congress councillors then raised allegations that much work remains to be done. In Thuruthy Colony, Shantipuram colony…
In Thuruthy, the STP work is still incomplete and requires another two months to finish. The inauguration was done knowing this limitation. The project was originally planned for 396 people, but only 202 beneficiaries have submitted genuine documents. Ownership will be finalised by January 30, after which allotment will proceed.
Shops on the ground floor will be tendered to generate income for maintenance, as running such a large housing complex otherwise becomes a financial burden for the corporation.
Similarly, the new corporation office was inaugurated around that time. But only the mayor’s chamber and council hall work was finished. Even the water tank is not ready yet.
The Shantipuram Colony project is separate. Funds were offered by some companies, we learned, but there are no documents about this.
There has been a lot of talk about Kochi’s growth and the need for metropolitan planning...
Kochi is evolving rapidly. The panchayats and municipalities around the city must be included in urban development plans. We are no longer the same Kochi we were 10 or 20 years ago.
You recently thanked the Latin Catholic community for your mayoral position…
I have made a detailed statement. I do not wish to comment on it further (smiles).
We are hearing that there could be three deputy mayors. And that in the last year of the term, a deputy mayor will be from the Muslim League
Currently, we have been informed that there will be two terms with two respective mayors and deputy mayors. After 2.5 years, K V P Krishnakumar will be the deputy mayor.
Shouldn’t the mayor know this?
What the mayor currently knows is that Deepak Joy is the deputy mayor during my term. What and who comes after that will be decided by the leadership.
Many had felt the previous council’s performance, especially in the end, was satisfactory. We heard that even UDF didn’t expect such a big win...
We were confident of victory in at least 40 seats. We got 48 — a resounding mandate from the people. The result, in a way, was also a response to the state government. It was not a surprise for us.
