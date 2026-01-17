‘Ekaa’: Where energies of 64 Yoginis converge, radiate

Under the warm, muted light at IMA Hall, art transcends creativity and aesthetics to spark a contemplation on wholeness, balance and inner energy.

‘Ekaa: The One’, a travelling exhibition by artist and researcher Beena Unnikrishnan, brings together paintings, a documentary and interactive sessions centred on the 64 Yoginis rooted in India’s spiritual heritage.

From here, the exhibition will travel across 16 states over 81 days. Covering more than 10,000km, ‘Ekaa’ positions itself as a cultural and spiritual journey, rather than a conventional art tour.

At the heart of ‘Ekaa’ are the 64 Yoginis, depicted as expressions and emotional states rather than fixed deities. Flowing hair, crescent moons, serpents, lotuses and recurring spiritual symbols move across each canvas, creating a visual rhythm.

Some Yoginis appear nurturing, cradling animals or offering gestures of protection, while others embody raw power, discipline and transformation.