A monument to loss at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale

A striking 50ft-long areca plantation rises against the weathered remains of an old Malabar landscape as one navigates the sprawling Aspinwall House venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Rekindling nostalgia, it makes one pause and ponder.

Titled ‘Wiping Out’, this work by R B Shajith is the largest painting on display at the sixth edition of the Biennale. Part of his long-running series under the same title, the painting unfolds as an immersive meditation on development, ecological erosion, and deep-rooted memories.

“This painting reflects the land I grew up in and how it underwent drastic transformation because of development over just a few years,” says Shajith, who hails from Malapattam village in Kannur.

Work took him to Thiruvananthapuram, where he works with the state government’s Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT). Distance from ‘home’ sharpened his awareness of change.

Streams becoming roads, open land turning into concrete complexes — shifts are often cloaked in the diction of progress. “This may be what development means to some,” Shajith shrugs. “Certainly not to me.”

Any development or modern intervention, he adds, must happen “with inclusion and consideration for nature, landscape and the ecosystem”. Shajith is well aware that this sounds utopian, but insists that a “sensitive approach” can make a huge difference.

His concern lies not merely in destruction and construction, but in the silent erasures that accompany it. Through ‘Wiping Out’, he hopes viewers pause to consider “what is being lost, and how concerned we should be about that loss”.