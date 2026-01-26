A ‘historic’ weekend with Guru, Gandhi and MT

The Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall is set to host a culturally rich weekend as two distinctive theatre productions arrive in the city, each blending history, literature and visual storytelling.

While one reimagines the creative world of one of Malayalam’s greatest writers, the other recreates a landmark moment in India’s social reform movement.

The first is an innovative theatrical tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair, titled ‘MT – Malayalathinte Randaksharam (MT – The Two Letters of Malayalam)’, which will be staged on January 24.

Organised by Kaazhcha Naataka Sangham and the Kerala Fine Arts Society under the banner of Rajaputhra, the production blends film, theatre and live performance.

“Characters from MT’s works will be seen interacting with the legendary writer himself, creating a dialogue between the creator and his creations,” says renowned make-up artist Pattanam Rasheed, who makes his directorial debut with this play.

“People may know me primarily as a make-up artist, but directing this play came naturally to me. I grew up around theatre and music. My father was among the first to start a musical troupe in Ernakulam. However, it is only now that I have been able to pursue this side of my interests.”

The play draws from Rasheed’s personal observations — “how MT spoke, thought and possibly interacted with the characters he created”.

“I was fortunate to work on a few of MT’s films, which gave me an opportunity to observe him closely,” says Rasheed.

“We know that when MT wrote, he visualised his characters in the people around him. This play attempts to recreate those imagined interactions and conversations,” says Rasheed.

The production brings together an experienced creative team. The script is by Binulal Unni, lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed, and music composed by Bijibal. Stage design is by Artist Sujathan, while make-up is handled by Pattanam Shah.

Notably, the evening will also see the release of the English translation of Rasheed’s book ‘Chamayam’, published by DC Books.