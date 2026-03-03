Named after Ayyappa or brave fisherfolk?

The backwaters of Kadamakkudy, the beaches of Vypeen, the architecture and people of Fort Kochi...

Just when you think Kochi cannot get more beautiful, you learn about a new place — a picturesque land surrounded by pristine water. An hour away from Kochi lies the beguiling Veeranpuzha, the northern extension of the Vembanad lake.

The Kochi Water Metro is set to expand its sails to this lake, and initial steps towards construction have already been taken.

Shots of Veeranpuzha shared across social media platforms have officially given it the ‘hidden gem’ title. With the water metro project, the potential for tourism growth is expected to increase rapidly.

“Veeranpuzha is the Vembanad Lake’s stretch between Munambam Azhi and Kochi Azhi, with an approximate width of 1.5 km,” says Jayan, a senior resident here.

“The previous name of the river was Kadakkarakkayal, before it was Veeranpuzha, combining kadal (sea) with kara (shore) because of it being along the coast.”

Jayan says the waterbody gets the name from veerathvam or the bravery it takes to live around this extremely saline river and to deal with the lack of fresh water. One example of this ‘bravery’, he says, is the Pokkali rice farmers for farming in the midst of saline water.

Another story, Jayan says, is that Veeranpuzha’s proximity to the Chathanadu (previously known as Sasthanadu) Ayyappa temple. “Ayyappa is a deity known for valour,” he notes.