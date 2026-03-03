Named after Ayyappa or brave fisherfolk?

The backwaters of Kadamakkudy, the beaches of Vypeen, the architecture and people of Fort Kochi...
Just when you think Kochi cannot get more beautiful, you learn about a new place — a picturesque land surrounded by pristine water. An hour away from Kochi lies the beguiling Veeranpuzha, the northern extension of the Vembanad lake.
The Kochi Water Metro is set to expand its sails to this lake, and initial steps towards construction have already been taken.
Shots of Veeranpuzha shared across social media platforms have officially given it the ‘hidden gem’ title. With the water metro project, the potential for tourism growth is expected to increase rapidly.
“Veeranpuzha is the Vembanad Lake’s stretch between Munambam Azhi and Kochi Azhi, with an approximate width of 1.5 km,” says Jayan, a senior resident here.
“The previous name of the river was Kadakkarakkayal, before it was Veeranpuzha, combining kadal (sea) with kara (shore) because of it being along the coast.”
Jayan says the waterbody gets the name from veerathvam or the bravery it takes to live around this extremely saline river and to deal with the lack of fresh water. One example of this ‘bravery’, he says, is the Pokkali rice farmers for farming in the midst of saline water.
Another story, Jayan says, is that Veeranpuzha’s proximity to the Chathanadu (previously known as Sasthanadu) Ayyappa temple. “Ayyappa is a deity known for valour,” he notes.
V V Joseph, executive committee member of Goshree Islands Development Authority and former district panchayat standing committee chairman, says these are common stories of the land.
“The river was often mistaken for a sea due to its size,” he adds. “During the 2018 flood, Veeranpuzha captured all the excess water and expelled it to the sea, saving all of us.”
Pisciculture remains the primary form of occupation in Veeranpuzha, although recent modifications to the land and the lake for the construction of the metro railway have made it less common.
A fisherman named Varghese contributes other take. He believes the Veeranpuzha got the name from the fisherfolk who first explored the waterbody.
“Even the kazhakkol or the oar of the boat would not touch the bottom of the river due to its depth. So our ancestors used to say that only a ‘veeran’ (braveheart) could navigate the waterbody. I believe that’s how the place got its name,” he says.
In any case, bravery is the crux of name ‘Veeranpuzha’ — be it of the deity, the farmers, or the fisherfolk.