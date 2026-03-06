Get clicked, become ‘headline story’ at Old Town Press

In the historic bylanes of Mattancherry, where weathered walls and wooden facades carry echoes of the past, a small roadside venture has been drawing curious visitors over the past couple of months.

Amid Jew Town’s antique stores and drifting tourists, ‘Old Town Press’ offers something refreshingly simple in a digital age — a printed memory that can be held, kept and carried home.

The modest postcard booth blends seamlessly with its heritage surroundings. Behind it is 27-year-old Akshay Kumar from Thrissur, who chose to step away from the security of a monthly salary to build something of his own.

For two years, Akshay worked at a coffee shop chain. During breaks between serving customers, he would scroll through social media reels. During one such break, he stumbled upon an idea that would alter his path.

“I came across a reel showing a vintage newspaper-style photo booth in Paris. I loved the concept,” he says. “I thought, why not try something like this in Kerala?”

And what better place than Mattancherry? He began by printing photographs in an old-school newspaper format, turning customers into headline features.