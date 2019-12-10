Perfect destination wedding  for your dreamy heart

By Express News Service

‘Marriages are made in heaven, and heavenly marriages are made at destination weddings’ – that’s the bottom line message this season.

Quite simply, if you’re planning to say ‘I do’ to the love of your life, why not do it in style? Picture yourself on a spotless beach, surrounded with white canopy tents laced with sprightly orchid decorations, with chilled champagne served all around – as you and your partner exchange rings, and proceed to take your wedding vows.

If it sounds like a fairy tale, then that’s exactly what you’re looking for. To help couples make that decision for a perfect wedding, here’s a look at the top destination options around the world. The choices are many, but our short-list is of sure-shot destinations that also count as some of the most amazing places to visit in the world.

Mauritius

Mauritius is easily one of the most popular wedding destinations in the world. From some of the most stunning beaches to ethereal sunsets, this is a haven for people wishing to get married at an exquisite location. This island nation offers some immaculate settings, and some of the most luxurious resorts on the planet. Rich in different cultures, the island speaks of the perfect climate all year round, while inevitably offering the perfect setting for a dream wedding.

Sri Lanka

A magical combination of alluring beaches, breathtaking gardens and pristine islands, Sri Lanka is attracting couples to opt for its price, and affordability. From the currency to cheaper flights, everything here makes for an extremely attractive destination for young couples. Also, the tax slabs are far lower when compared to India, and the formalities are less tedious in comparison to most other countries. As for the couples, the choices are endless – choosing to silently float on a hot-air balloon, or getting on a jungle themed or sandy beach wedding or gliding along a river on a beautiful boat.

Oman

Until recently, Oman was hardly an option for a destination wedding. But that’s quickly changing. Rich in history, natural beauty and traditional delicacies, this state offers a great blend of modern conveniences. Those looking to have a dreamy Arabian nights-themed wedding, with a touch of eastern exorcism and charm, Oman is home to world-class hotels, spas and resorts that can serve as wedding venues with a plethora of activities including shopping, water sports, river cruising and desert stays. Note: Summers can be scorching, but winters quite pleasant.

Turkey

When it comes to dreamy weddings, Turkey sits on top of the mind as a fairytale romantic destination. The place breathes magic and has a natural charm and aura, exuding bliss like few other places can. Couples prefer to get married in Turkey as the place is known for having the world’s finest cuisines, and some of the friendliest, most welcoming locals. Besides the friendly ambience and beautiful surroundings, Turkey also offers opportunities for recreation. A haven for some of the world’s most beautiful resorts, hotels and beaches, Turkey is indeed beautiful to tie the knot.