New COVID-proof furniture line for your safety

By Express News Service

Having identified the critical requirement of hospital infrastructure in order to manage the growing cases, Nilkamal Ltd has come up with designs to tide the current crisis.

“Through extensive development and design teams, Nilkamal has launched a range of innovative solutions to manage the current crisis,” says Mihir Parekh, Executive Director, Nilkamal Ltd.

These solutions address two sets of needs: Immediate medical infrastructure needs and solutions to address aspects like social distancing, safety and hygiene needs in the long-term.

The products include the COVID Quarantine Bed, seven position isolation bed, Virus- GUARD partition, Travel- GUARD partition, Hand Wash Stations; all designed to suit Indian weather.

“The Quarantine Bed, for example, avoids the task of product assembly and is easy to use, store and transport. It comes with a multipurpose cabinet for storage, dining needs and can serve as a bedside table. Nilkamal’s quarantine and isolation beds are in use at various hospitals in Jharkhand, Solapur, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Thane,” adds Parekh.

The brand, in partnership with Reliance Foundation, donated 2,000 Quick COVID beds and 2,000 bedside cabinets to the Sardar Patel COVID centre in Delhi. VirusGUARD recyclable dividers, supposedly easy to install, help in maintaining social distancing.

TravelGUARD safety partition is made from high strength BubbleGUARD sheets. “It can be customised for all seat types, and does not require special installation equipment,” adds Parekh.