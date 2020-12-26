The touch of love

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: So, the world just celebrated Christmas and while people are waiting for the parties, gatherings, and dinners for the New Year the gifting options this year, sadly, are not many given the pandemic is still here.

At the same time, many environment-conscious people had taken to gifting pre-loved clothing items as the discarded clothes end up in landfills.

It was a more eco-friendly choice for many and social media pages of pre-loved items were instant hits. However, some denizens want to explore these choices again when the world comes back to the ‘old normal’ without a deadly virus. Now, since the layoffs and pay cuts have affected the buying choices from the giant brands many people are going for DIY kits or homemade items for gifting this season.

For the love of loaf

Many have taken to homemade cakes and cookies this year. Says Smrithi a home baker based in the city, “I officially receive orders for fruit cake or butter biscuits when it comes to festive or birthday gifting. People do like their baked goods in varieties and shapes.

As for my personal choice for gifting baked items, I go for bread -- it can be a spinach loaf or multigrain bread baked with salt and olive.” But the trend for gifting bread items like ciabatta, sourdough, baguette, brioche and focaccia hasn’t caught up yet. Still, many love to gift bread baskets to their dear ones on festive occasions.

Says artist Rasheeda based in Secunderabad, “It’s the love and labour that goes into the making is what makes it special. When I am invited to close friends’ houses for gatherings/parties I always bake bread or cookies. Even this Christmas, at the party that I threw I served them a homebaked fruit cake. Other than my artworks, I am known for the banana bread that I bake.”

Glow in a glass

There are many options in the markets, however, to buy readymade gifting items. But since many have taken to work-from-home, the extra time that they get is being used for creative purpose especially making personalised greeting cards, bookmarks, envelopes and candles.

Says Uma Priyadarshini, 29, working as a data analyst, “I find it very therapeutic to create something with my hands especially when it comes to giving people tokens of affection. I learnt candle making as a college student years ago. Now, the pandemic time has also given us the luxury of time and many of us have been making good use of it. I make a lot of floral candles using flower petals especially roses and jasmine. The candles change colour as they burn.”

Much like her, Rushna an engineering student at MJ College has been making and gifting candles. She shares, “I use sea themes using tiny conch shells, sand and leaves. It’s the choice of glasses that makes the difference. I have been using wine glasses, chai glasses and used jam or masala jars. That way it makes for a perfect sustainable gifting option.” Not only this, many youngsters have been buying DIY art and craft kits as well. There are plenty of options online and offline as well.

Knots of love

Other than that among youngsters, the trend of hand-knitted socks is fast picking up. Adds Uma, “I am also fond of knitting. I have been knitting mufflers and keepsakes for family and friends. This Christmas I gifted multicoloured socks to two of my friends and they are more than happy. I can’t knit very big pieces so for now focusing on keepsakes like knitted flowers. It’s a slow process but helps me to relax and unwind. It’s better than staring at a screen.”