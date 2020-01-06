Mandala fun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unwind with art on the weekend by creating beautiful Mandala art on a wooden base. As a mandala is a spiritual symbol in Hinduism and Buddhism, the workshop aims to enhance participants emotionally and give everyone a sense of peace.

Those participating in the workshop will rejuvenate themselves and make something special. The workshop will be conducted by Uttara Garg, a well-practiced artist and participants will create their own masterpiece.

They will learn how to create a Mandala design and colour it using acrylic paints. Finally, they will coat the plate with a food-grade varnish and seal their creation.

They will take away a beautiful wooden plate with Mandala design. The plate can later be used as a wall hanging, for dining, keeping fruits, as a centerpiece or other purposes.

All materials will be provided by the organisers. No prior experience in art is required to take part in the workshop. It will be a step-by-step guided process and participants must be ready to have fun!

The workshop will be held at The Zwende Space, Indiranagar on January 12.