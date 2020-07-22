STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of tribal imageries and self reflections: Contemporary artist Yashvant Singh on Indian folk, art

Singh’s 25 paintings are on display online at ampasartgallery. com till September 10, under a show titled, My Abstract Universe.

An Untitled abstract work by (below) artist Yashvant Singh that is part of the ongoing show at ampasartgallery.com

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Contemporary abstract artist Yashvant Singh is heavily influenced by Indian folk and tribal art. Using forms, lines, colours, indigenous motifs such as tattoos, piercings, kitchen items, weapons, masks, and textiles, in his paintings, he revisits the tribal and village life.

The paintings include two bodies of work made over a year-and-a-half. The first lot has ink drawings of motifs and structures influenced by folk and tribal art.

The second one has abstract paintings; each a medley of multiple layers of paint. Only on closer inspection the many forms hidden within these layers become visible. Every new glance reveals a new form.

“These are tough times, so online shows are the best way to interact with the audiences,” says Singh, adding, “But physical art shows are important, majorly because the minute details of an art piece are seen only when you are actually standing before it.”

Gallery curator Neelam Malhotra says Singh’s works are a meditative oasis for the viewer who momentarily finds tranquillity in them during these disturbing times.

“His work comprises non-terrestrial script, geometrical forms, meditational third eye and elements of nature. Layers of colours overlap, mingle and manifest his mindscape. He does this to express his emotions,” adds Malhotra.

The spirituality in his works is new-found, thanks to the pandemic. Otherwise, his art has a heavy influence of folk and tribal art; a reflection of his growing years at Jhansi that offered him ample opportunity to visit nearby villages and observe the life of folk and tribal artists.

As expected, Singh’s artistic journey began with figurative art, though soon he effortlessly moved towards abstract. Today, he paints in both genres; paintings in mix media and drawings in ink. But Singh’s painterly journey has not been easy. His parents, both educationists, wanted him to choose a ‘stable’ profession over art. But Singh was not interested in anything else.

The number of art competitions he won during his school and college days gave him confidence that art would be the apt career option. That’s why he moved to Delhi. “I used to visit Delhi during my college days for art exhibitions because all my friends did that. So, one day (in 2016), I ran away from home to Delhi. I knew Delhi is the place for new talent and new opportunities.” For the initial two years, Singh drowned himself in art, painting for over 16 hours a day, exploring his own likes and dislikes, the stream he wanted to make his own and the mediums he wanted to adopt. “The best way to know your inner self is to become an artist,” he says, adding that art connects a person with his core.

