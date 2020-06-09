Learn and win cash rewards

By Express News Service

Vedantu, a live tutoring online platform, has launched V Quiz — a trivia-based quiz show to stimulate knowledge seekers and give them a chance to win daily cash rewards.

The questions will be based on general knowledge, trivia, and topics learnt in school.

Vamsi Krishna

The strong gamified quiz works on the principle ‘Survival of the Fittest’ strategy and takes place on the Vedantu App daily at 6:00pm.

To play the quiz, register on the Vedantu Learning App, and log in five minutes before the scheduled quiz time. Click on the right answer within the time limit, and win cash prizes if your answers to all 10 questions are right.

The user can use coins to get back in the game for every incorrect answer. The prize money is divided equally between all winners and is transferred to the winners’ wallet.

“The quizzes have been designed to blend the best of education and entertainment. Players across geographies can compete with each other, creating a strong peer learning environment,” says Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna.