STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Lady and the scramps

Narang works with “a team with the requisite skill sets, whether it’s in designing, fabricating or constantly looking at ways to improve the lives of our furry companions.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rashi Narang of HUFT; a dog flaunting Mickey ears from Disney India’s first collaboration with a pet care brand, ie, HUFT

Rashi Narang of HUFT; a dog flaunting Mickey ears from Disney India’s first collaboration with a pet care brand, ie, HUFT

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

When I first got the e-mail from Disney, saying they wanted to collaborate, I thought it was some lame prank. It took some convincing and back-and-forth for me to actually buy it,” says Rashi Narang, Founder and Creative Director, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT). 

What Disney was selling, and hoping to sell well now that they have been launched, is a collection of pet care ranging from collars to outfits to bedding to toys and accessories, and more, and they wanted to tie up with HUFT to do that in the country, marking Disney India’s first collaboration with a pet care brand.

HUFT was launched way back in 2008, when Narang, who grew up surrounded by dogs, first met (“and had my life changed by”) Sara. “I was going around the markets, looking for pet products, and back then the items available were so limited I realised that there’s a dearth of quality pet-care products, with only basic collars and bedding and a few other things available,” recalls Narang.

Twelve years later, and with the HUFT X Disney collaboration having launched in mid-October, there’s been a complete paradigm shift in the market. Made in India before that even became a clarion call, first in Delhi and then other production facilities, HUFT has products meant for pets from canines to cockatoos.

Narang works with “a team with the requisite skill sets, whether it’s in designing, fabricating or constantly looking at ways to improve the lives of our furry companions. I still remember when I first started going around to tailors and manufactures around Delhi, while HUFT, and the industry itself, was still very nascent, and all the master-jis and ustad-jis would get highly offended and refuse, saying yeh ladki humaare se kuton ka kapde silwa na chahati hai (this girl wants us to stitch clothes for dogs)’,” laughs Narang, adding, “I had limited orders at the time because many people were still getting used to the idea of buying more than the basics for their pets.”

However, every dog has its day, and those in the Capital, and subsequently the rest of the country, had theirs, with products from HUFT now shipping across India as well as physical outlets across the country (including nine spas, their latest store opening this week in Noida’s Sector-18). And yes, you get your good boy or girl that 101 Dalmatians cushion or bowl for them to keep tilting their heads at.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HUFT petcare brand
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp