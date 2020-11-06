STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private movies screenings on offer

It is an opportunity for the people to watch a movie with their friends and families over a movie by booking the entire auditorium for a close-knit affair. 

Published: 06th November 2020 10:20 AM

Screenshot of a PVR promo video on introducing private screening

By Express News Service

Pre-Covid times, a full house was a sign of a good movie. But adhering to social distancing, cinema halls have to operate only with half their capacity.

To pacify their audiences, PVR has introduced Private Viewing Cinema at select properties.

PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta says, “We are permitting five screenings per screen, per day. Costs are subject to change with different auditoriums and locations, starting at Rs 1,999.” The mainstream screen that can accommodate a maximum of 30 people is for Rs 4,000, and Luxe or Gold for Rs 5,000, allowing a maximum seating of 16. Package prices and booking audi may vary depending on the number of pax, location, movie and auditorium format. The minimum guarantee required to book a private screening is 15 people. The cost includes only the screening of the movie in the privately booked auditorium. 

Customers can even book the entire auditorium for small gatherings. Taking things a notch higher, a dedicated manager will be assigned to the group, and the menu will be made-to-order. “Customers can book a private screening for any movie currently being screened at the theatre, either by calling the PVR Private Screening helpline number - 8800900008, or connecting with the cinema manager at the property, or by writing to feedback@pvrcinemas. com. 

If a customer wishes to see a movie that is not currently running at the theatre, they can send in their request through the above means, and PVR will revert on whether this can be organised. This is offered at an added cost of Rs 2,500 onwards depending on the movie screen and theatre chosen,” adds Dutta. 

There’s also the option of watching movies two-three movies back to back, and a few Diwali offers around this concept are in the pipeline. About the new initiative, Dutta says, “We are looking at innovative solutions for patrons to come back to the theaters with the same confidence and excitement as before. Private Screening as a concept keeps guest safety at the forefront while offering them new avenues to enjoy films on the big screen.”

Comments

