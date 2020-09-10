digital talent hunt

By Express News Service

On a mission to provide opportunities for talented creators and developers to turn their passions into profit ‘60 Seconds?,’ a new app, which serves as a micro-video platform has announced its launch in India. 60 Seconds? is an infotainment app that allows users to record, discover, and share one-minute (is that 60 seconds), short-format videos.

The app has been developed by a team of developers from Code for India in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the digital arena. It is a US- Indian tech organisation with the mission to “Think Local, Hack Global” in order to create tech platforms on a large scale. Kiruba Shankar, Co-founder and President, says short format video is the future.

“The future of content is V3 (Videos, Vertical and Vernacular), which essentially means three things: with increasing Internet connectivity and higher bandwidth, the video consumption across India (especially towns and villages) has seen rapid increase; Most online usage will be on mobile phones and so I believe that vertical videos will have greater importance; and finally, the biggest growth category will be videos in regional languages.

60 Seconds will be in line with V3:Videos, Vertical and Vernacular. ” As part of the launch, the team has launched a talent hunt to identify India’s most talented short video creators, in five categories: dance; singing; comedy; fashion; and business. Creators who garner the maximum points get to win Rs 1 lakh every month. Shankar noted, “Videos transcend language barriers and make it ideal for content creation in a language one is most comfortable in.

It is a true democratisation of the media. However, our prime focus would be to have strict content moderation rules in place that ensure that the quality of the content is always high, and any inappropriate and unpleasant videos are quickly weeded out.” Going forward, 60 Seconds? envisages to emerge as a creator-centric app, and has plans to provide a line of interesting features such as in-app editing, music soundtrack, filters, and special effects, in addition to the implementation of monetisation tools that offer in-app currency for creators to earn.

The co-founders’ also hope to create a positive impact on the environment, and they have pledged to plant one tree for every video that receives 100 likes. More info at http://www. Got60Seconds.com/talenthunt