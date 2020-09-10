STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Digital talent hunt

The app has been developed by a team of developers from Code for India in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the digital arena.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

On a mission to provide opportunities for talented creators and developers to turn their passions into profit ‘60 Seconds?,’ a new app, which serves as a micro-video platform has announced its launch in India. 60 Seconds? is an infotainment app that allows users to record, discover, and share one-minute (is that 60 seconds), short-format videos.

The app has been developed by a team of developers from Code for India in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the digital arena. It is a US- Indian tech organisation with the mission to “Think Local, Hack Global” in order to create tech platforms on a large scale. Kiruba Shankar, Co-founder and President, says short format video is the future.

“The future of content is V3 (Videos, Vertical and Vernacular), which essentially means three things: with increasing Internet connectivity and higher bandwidth, the video consumption across India (especially towns and villages) has seen rapid increase; Most online usage will be on mobile phones and so I believe that vertical videos will have greater importance; and finally, the biggest growth category will be videos in regional languages.

60 Seconds will be in line with V3:Videos, Vertical and Vernacular. ” As part of the launch, the team has launched a talent hunt to identify India’s most talented short video creators, in five categories: dance; singing; comedy; fashion; and business. Creators who garner the maximum points get to win Rs 1 lakh every month. Shankar noted, “Videos transcend language barriers and make it ideal for content creation in a language one is most comfortable in.

It is a true democratisation of the media. However, our prime focus would be to have strict content moderation rules in place that ensure that the quality of the content is always high, and any inappropriate and unpleasant videos are quickly weeded out.” Going forward, 60 Seconds? envisages to emerge as a creator-centric app, and has plans to provide a line of interesting features such as in-app editing, music soundtrack, filters, and special effects, in addition to the implementation of monetisation tools that offer in-app currency for creators to earn.

The co-founders’ also hope to create a positive impact on the environment, and they have pledged to plant one tree for every video that receives 100 likes. More info at http://www. Got60Seconds.com/talenthunt

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
digital talent hunt
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp