The muse comes calling in jail

An ongoing show displays 50 artworks created 25 years ago by women inmates at the Tihar Jail

Published: 17th September 2020 09:56 AM

Dolly Narang with with Bedi at the 2001 exhibition at Tihar Jail

By Express News Service

From the early 90s’ till 2001, Delhi- based artist Dolly Narang conducted art workshops for women prisoners at Tihar Jail. Twenty-five years later, India International Centre (IIC) is showcasing these 50-something unique artworks in an exhibition titled, A Brush with Hope. In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Narang recounts the making of this exhibition.

Narang, at present

What made you hold art workshops for women prisoners at the Tihar Jail?
I attended a talk by Kiran Bedi in the early 90s. She spoke about the program of prison reforms, and highlighted the aspect of community involvement. I went to her after the talk and discussed my ideas of taking an arts workshop with the inmates. Together, with my friend, artist Bulbul Sharma, I took the workshops using monoprint as a medium. Dr Bedi only had one condition – not to bring anything sharp or inflammable to the workshop.

Why monoprint?
This medium is not intimidating and anyone can do it. Unlike drawing, where most of the time, we are expected to render exact features in a portrait per say, this one is very easy to learn.

What were the major challenges you encountered at these workshops?
Many of the prisoners were reluctant. Only after they saw others creating the artworks, they became curious. In every following workshop, more and more women joined.

How was the vibe at the jail premises during these workshops?
The workshop used to last for two-and-half hours each and the atmosphere on the premises was joyful. The women prisoners used to make jokes and also encourage each other. I received the feedback that they were less angry and happy to break away from the daily hostility and tension. As many of the women couldn’t complete their education, it was exhilarating for me to see them holding tools such as rollers, plexiglass, paints and brushes required to make mono prints. They even started to work on their self-made techniques.

What kind of artworks did they create?
It was a mix of everything. While some made abstracts, others followed the landscape style. Many
created portraits as well.

Any upcoming plans to carry on this initiative?
Not at the moment. On view: Till September 20

