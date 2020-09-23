STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

From astral planes to cityscapes: Art conquers all

Photographer-artist Akshita Gandhi’s online exhibition ‘Traveling Souls’ explores this through surreal mixed media artworks of digitally re-worked photographs.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

The year 2020 for many practitioners of art has brought deep reflections leading to more expressions.

The year 2020 for many practitioners of art has brought deep reflections leading to more expressions.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mind is a migrant. It travels across different realms bringing together deep mysteries that try to get expressed through works of art. And artists are the conduits for the same.

The year 2020 for many practitioners of art has brought deep reflections leading to more expressions. Photographer-artist Akshita Gandhi’s online exhibition ‘Traveling Souls’ explores this through surreal mixed media artworks of digitally re-worked photographs.

Her works amalgam astral planes and cityscapes to present different dimensions. Says the 32-year-old practitioner of art, “The lockdown gave me much time to explore the concept of astral travel. I read many books. And when I was in the US, I explored the New York Public Library for the related literature. I made my notes and reflected on my findings.

At the same time, deep meditation also helped me a lot.” She blends photographs of the cityscape of Mumbai with paint and other media. Many of her photographs are taken from a moving car which gives the frames a liquidy quality almost in wave patterns similar to what brain produces when it’s in deep meditation stages. Her artworks are blended with her writer friend Anukrti Upadhyay’s writing. The culminated opuses are on display.

She adds, ““When I am creating and Anukrti is writing, our souls travel.” The movement reflected in her oeuvres also symbolises the journey that the soul takes across different realms and plains. “The power we have within us as souls is unprecedented. Our bodies are our homes, where we are confined. And it’s beautiful experiential confinement which leads to more journeys,” she says. Many people could connect with her works given they also reflect hope in these times when everything around has turned bleak.

“At this time of pandemic which has claimed so many lives, it is very important that people get a message of hope. The past six months generated the idea of introducing people to static structure and the chronicles that they always tell even in the moments of silence,” she says. The exhibition is curated by Anna Mikaela Ekstrand, a curator based in New York City and is presented by ATO Gallery and Cultbytes.

She has exhibited her works in London, New York, Dubai, Miami and Amsterdam and studied Fine Arts in Dubai. The pieces are quite spontaneous and offer a range of experimentation. The exhibition is on till October 15.

More from Lifestyle.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Art online art exhibitions Akshita Gandhi art exhibition
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp