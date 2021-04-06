Delhi Art Week: Art and research

By Express News Service

As part of the Delhi Art Week extensive programme, Hammad Nasar — London-based curator, researcher and strategic advisor and Senior Research Fellow at the Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art — will be taking the attendees to many realms of exhibition-making.

In this lecture series titled Conditions of Entry: Curatorial Agency & Interventions in the Histories of Art, Nasar will use several projects in exhibition-making to explore the means through which exhibitions could intervene in art historical narratives. He will also expand on his research practice.

According to him, “Exhibitions are sites of encounter where art meets its publics. But for me, exhibitions are also invitations for collaboration. Exhibitions as a form are capacious enough to allow multiple voices and generous enough to enable different audiences to draw different meanings from the same encounter.

I am honoured by KNMA’s invitation to reflect on my recent and ongoing exhibitions to deliver the inaugural lecture for their Research as Practice series.

Moderated by Akansha Rastogi, Senior Curator, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art this lecture is a part of a new series titled Research as Practice 1.1. Here the idea is to focus on research practices in a South Asian context. She says, “Our idea behind conceiving Research as Practice lecture series is to look at the arts from the lens of research and put individual research practices of curators, scholars and artists into focus.”

ON: April 6

TIME: 6:00 pm

AT: knma.in