STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Delhi Art Week: Art and research

Moderated by Akansha Rastogi, Senior Curator, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art this lecture is a part of a new series titled Research as Practice 1.1.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As part of the Delhi Art Week extensive programme, Hammad Nasar — London-based curator, researcher and strategic advisor and Senior Research Fellow at the Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art — will be taking the attendees to many realms of exhibition-making. 

In this lecture series titled Conditions of Entry: Curatorial Agency & Interventions in the Histories of Art, Nasar will use several projects in exhibition-making to explore the means through which exhibitions could intervene in art historical narratives. He will also expand on his research practice.

According to him, “Exhibitions are sites of encounter where art meets its publics. But for me, exhibitions are also invitations for collaboration. Exhibitions as a form are capacious enough to allow multiple voices and generous enough to enable different audiences to draw different meanings from the same encounter. 
I am honoured by KNMA’s invitation to reflect on my recent and ongoing exhibitions to deliver the inaugural lecture for their Research as Practice series.

Moderated by Akansha Rastogi, Senior Curator, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art this lecture is a part of a new series titled Research as Practice 1.1. Here the idea is to focus on research practices in a South Asian context. She says, “Our idea behind conceiving Research as Practice lecture series is to look at the arts from the lens of research and put individual research practices of curators, scholars and artists into focus.”

ON: April 6
TIME: 6:00 pm
AT: knma.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Art Week
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp