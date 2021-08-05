STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Study finds children of heavy drinkers are at risk of harms including criminal behaviour, abuse

The new report reviewed studies of hospitals and other centralised records, so-called register-based studies, to provide a fuller picture of the harm a family member's drinking can cause children.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Children from 9 to 14 years of age, considered to be a crucial age group when it comes to the issue of child labour, form about 21.1 per cent of the labour force as per survey.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: According to a new study, the children of parents who drink alcohol heavily have an elevated risk of a number of adverse experiences, including mental health disorders, hospitalisations and criminal behaviour.

The findings of the study appeared in the 'Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs'.

"Within the last 10 years, there has been an expansion of research on consequences that extend beyond the drinker," wrote the researchers.

"Although some studies show that harm because of strangers' drinking may be more prevalent, harms caused by close relations, such as household family members and friends, maybe more severe and distressing," added the researchers.

According to lead author Julie Brummer, M.P.H., and colleagues, most research on the harm that drinking can cause to family members has relied on self-reports. But because adults may underreport harms occurring to children in their own household, surveys could give an incomplete picture. Brummer is based at Aarhus University in Denmark.

Instead, the new report reviewed studies of hospitals and other centralised records, so-called register-based studies, to provide a fuller picture of the harm a family member's drinking can cause children.

This allowed "more serious, persistent, and rare outcomes" to be addressed, the researchers write. And compared with much of the previous research, Brummer and colleagues were able to look at a wider range of outcomes and ages of children, "from birth through adolescence and beyond."

The report included a review of 91 articles that used register-based studies conducted mostly in Nordic countries.

Children of parents who drank heavily experienced a range of poor outcomes, called "alcohol's harms to others."

These included mental health disorders in childhood and/or adolescence, infant/child mortality and later being convicted of a crime. The children were also more likely to have a lower academic achievement, experience abuse and/or neglect and have an out-of-home placement (for example foster care). Further, they had an elevated risk for hospitalisations for physical illness and injury.

"Registers are able to easily link immediate family members and follow individuals over extended periods of time to study long-term outcomes," said study co-author Julie Brummer, M.P.H., of Aarhus University in Denmark. "Particularly in the Nordic region, there are register data across many domains, including physical and mental health--areas where we suspect we may see harms to family members."

In an accompanying review, Anne-Marie Laslett, PhD, of the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research in Australia, agreed with the conclusion that register-based studies can be a valuable tool in protecting those most at risk from family members' drinking.

"The article by Brummer and associates points toward a wider scope in which register data sets can contribute to documenting, investigating, and prevention planning for harms from others' drinking," she wrote.

"Mining them will improve our understanding of how AHTO [alcohol's harms to others] can be reduced," she concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health criminal behaviour alcoholism Alcoholics Children
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp