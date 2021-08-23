STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Study reveals why 'beautiful people' are more likely to get hired, receive better evaluations

They build a greater sense of power and have more opportunities to improve nonverbal communication skills throughout their lives.

Published: 23rd August 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Office social distancing, Work from home

Representational image

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A new study from the University at Buffalo School of Management has found that beautiful people are more likely to get hired, receive better performance evaluations and get paid more -- but it's not just because of their good looks.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Personnel Psychology'.

While a 'beauty premium' exists across professions, it's partially because attractive people develop distinct traits as a result of how the world responds to their attractiveness.

They build a greater sense of power and have more opportunities to improve nonverbal communication skills throughout their lives.

"We wanted to examine whether there's an overall bias toward beauty on the job, or if attractive people excel professionally because they're more effective communicators," said Min-Hsuan Tu, PhD, assistant professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management.

"What we found was that while good looking people have a greater sense of power and are better nonverbal communicators, their less-attractive peers can level the playing field during the hiring process by adopting a powerful posture," added Tu.

The researchers conducted two studies that evaluated 300 elevator pitches of participants in a mock job search.

In the first study, managers determined the good looking people to be more hirable because of their more effective nonverbal presence.

In the second study, the researchers asked certain participants to strike a 'power pose' by standing with their feet shoulder-width apart, hands on hips, chest out and chin up during their pitch.

With this technique, the less attractive people were able to match the level of nonverbal presence that their more attractive counterparts displayed naturally.

"By adopting the physical postures associated with feelings of power and confidence, less attractive people can minimize behavioral differences in the job search," said Tu.

"But power posing is not the only solution -- anything that can make you feel more powerful, like doing a confidence self-talk, visualizing yourself succeeding, or reflecting on past accomplishments before a social evaluation situation can also help," concluded Tu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
beautiful people
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp