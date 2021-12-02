Royal Green whisky breaks record milestone, celebrates 10 million sales

By Express News Service

Crafted in India, Royal Green whisky from the house of ADS Group has crossed a huge milestone in the market dominated by foreign MNCs. Recently, the home grown brand announced the sale of 10 million cases (cases of 9 ltrs) since it was introduced in the market in 2015.

Started by first generation entrepreneurs - Maan family, Royal Green rules the liquor market with an objective of providing premium quality product at an affordable price. Crafted by a seasoned master blender for the most discerning palate, Royal Green is a carefully curated melange of the finest premium Indian grain spirits and imported scotch malts.

Royal Green initially marked a strong presence in Delhi and Haryana. Within a short span of time, the brand has grown exponentially imprinting a strong presence pan-India. Today, this liquor brand rules the market in 20 Indian states and is exported overseas as well.

Royal Green has an alcohol percentage of 42.8% V/V, similar to other brands in its category, and is available in 1L, 75cl, 37.5cl, 18cl, and 9cl bottles. The price range in India for Royal Green varies territory wise due to the liquor taxation processes across Indian states and UTs.

During the past couple of years, when the pandemic caused huge business losses and drop in volume, Royal Green’s record continued to be impressive. The brand continued its march to become the ‘Fastest Growing Millionaire Indian Whisky’ brand along with the following tags - ‘Fourth Fastest Growing Whisky in the World’, ‘26th Biggest Whisky Brand in the World’ and ‘80th Biggest Spirits Brand in the World’.

Commenting on achieving this milestone – Mr. Virat Maan – CEO – ADS Spirits stated, “We thank all our consumers, trade partners and team at ADS who made it possible. We commenced our journey with a passion to create a liquor brand which would be a treat for the consumer’s senses. That was the genesis of Royal Green. We take utmost care to ensure best of the quality in each and every ingredient that gets into this blend and also ensure last mile delivery of our product through right channels. I feel that ADS team’s passion to excel in all aspects has made this milestone possible”

The brand has announced that to celebrate this huge milestone and as a token of thanks to its loyal customers, Royal Green is planning a celebratory campaign with a special commemorative pack bundled with exciting consumer rewards.

While all brands struggled to keep up during the pandemic, Royal Green kept up the impressive record. The spirits industry suffered immensely and now that things have slowly started to get normal, it will be interesting to see whether consumer behaviour will change or not.