STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

The Romance in resin

This material is nothing but resin – that crystal clear viscous substance sourced from plants used to design jewellery, furniture, architectural pieces and even crockery. 

Published: 05th January 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Many designers and artists have been using this medium for creating their opuses and training future students.

Many designers and artists have been using this medium for creating their opuses and training future students.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A yellow daisy locked into a pendant. A river streaming across a wooden table. A ceramic teapot with time-frozen droplets. It’s the aesthetics that make these artefacts beautiful but it is the material which makes their coming into being true.

This material is nothing but resin – that crystal clear viscous substance sourced from plants used to design jewellery, furniture, architectural pieces and even crockery. 

Many designers and artists have been using this medium for creating their opuses and training future students. That’s how Hyderabad-based artist-designer Marzia Ali has been infusing the material into her works and conducting workshops both for the laypersons and the aspiring professionals. 

She shares, “A few years ago after I completed my interior design studies from Hamstech Institute of Creative Education I began exploring resin as a material for various art forms. It takes at least five or six months to understand its properties.” She warns that one has to be really careful while handling the material as even the room temperature in which the same is kept matters. “Even mixing it in a particular way matters. You can’t whisk it clockwise when it’s supposed to be done anti-clockwise,” adds the 22-year-old.

She conducts workshops for the beginners especially on making pendants, rings and earrings. “We make the learners focus on the basic science of resin art in at least two sessions. We also ask them how to do more research if they want to explore avenues in architecture, furniture, jewellery or crockery.” She also gives the learners to watch several videos related to resin art encouraging them to try to create their own designs. While teaching how to create pendants/rings using flowers it’s quite a challenge to use fresh petals. Marzia informs, “Fresh petals contain water that doesn’t go well with certain chemicals and resin. On the contrary, dried petals/leaves don’t pose many difficulties.” 

She adds that droplets of epoxy resin can be used on ceramic food-safe crockery items for a different look. The medium can also be used in creating pieces of furniture especially tables or walls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
abstract art
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp