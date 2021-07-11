For the love of Tulu

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Tulu, the sing-song language of the Kanara coast, has over the years become synonymous with rolling paddy fields, aromatic fish curry, swaying coconut and palm trees, and of course, Yakshagana. A Dravidian language spoken in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod of Kerala, Tulu has been constantly struggling to survive among other South Indian languages. Much of Tulu, especially the historical inscriptions from the 14th and 15th centuries, have been written in Tigalari script.

To promote and preserve the language and also to spread awareness about it across the world, a Mangaluru-based organisation has released a Tulu dictionary -- Kopparige. Jai Tulunad, with over 200 active members, has taken several initiatives to further the language. They have also demanded the language be included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Tulu has its own Lipi script, which needs to be advanced, so that Tulu literary works can go forward, said Association president Sudarshan Suratkal. “It was Dr Venkatraj Puninchithaya who helped reintroduce the Tulu script. Later, the Tulu Sahitya Academy introduced it to the public. The language is even taught in schools. We have launched the ‘Tawlava’ app to promote it. We also have Kala Konde calendar, which has Tulu Akshara Maale (alphabets) and Tulu numerals, through which one can easily learn the script. Due to Western influence and importance given to Kannada, people neglected Tulu. However, many youngsters are picking it up now,” he added.

Kopparige, which was released last week, has words in both Tulu and Kannada scripts, with definitions available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The dictionary has 1,200 words, and has been curated by a team of 20 members over six years. “We have included archaic words that are not in use now. Our intention is to educate today’s generation and to also enable people from all over the world to learn the language,” Sudarshan said.

Sumanth Poojary Hebri, who was the brain behind developing the dictionary and also vice-president of Jai Tulunad, Bengaluru unit, said that along with the meanings of Tulu words, they have included pictures and even audio clips to help users pronounce words properly. “The user needs to login onto www.jaitulunad.in to access the dictionary. It also has a provision to allow users to include new words. It’s been 140 years and the language has not gone through any significant growth. We are soon planning to coordinate with Tulu writers, so that we can add up to one lakh words,” he said.

The organisation has a dedicated team which keeps adding words online. Users can upload their words in the suggestion box, which will be verified and then added to the dictionary. The organisation is planning to hold daily competitions to promote the language. Users can also upload images on the website and print names and vehicle number plates in Tulu if they wish.

Over 60 teachers from DK take up free Tulu classes

Over 60 trained teachers from the coast are taking up free Tulu script classes, and at present, over 600 are learning it online. Sudarshan said that over 1,200 students have completed online classes. The Association had also planned to hold a summer camp on Tulu, but had to postpone it due lockdown.