STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Amrita Sher-Gil artwork fetches Rs 37.8 crores, becomes second most expensive Indian artwork

Currently, a 1961 untitled work by V S Gaitonde that sold for Rs 39.98 crores at another Saffronart sale earlier this year is the most expensive Indian art sold globally.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Vasudeo S. Gaitonde's 'Untitled' (C), Rabindranath Tagore's 'Untitled' (L) and Amrita Shergil's 'Untitled-Hungarian Village Church' paintings in a media preview on December 6, 2013.

Vasudeo S. Gaitonde's 'Untitled' (C), Rabindranath Tagore's 'Untitled' (L) and Amrita Shergil's 'Untitled-Hungarian Village Church' paintings in a media preview on December 6, 2013. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil's 'In the Ladies' Enclosure' became the second most expensive Indian work of art sold globally, after fetching a whopping Rs 37.8 crore at Saffronart's recent Summer Live Auction.

Currently, a 1961 untitled work by V S Gaitonde that sold for Rs 39.98 crores at another Saffronart sale earlier this year is the most expensive Indian art sold globally.

The oil on canvas created by Sher-Gil in 1938, a few years after her return to India, also set a world record for the artist.

The work was painted at the artist's family estate in Gorakhpur and showcases a group of women engaged in myriad activities in a field.

"The record-breaking sale of Amrita Sher-Gil's seminal painting is a clear indication of her artistic merit and is a testament to her skill and talent. The work highlights her growth and development as an artist and is a culmination of years of coming into her own as an artist of repute," said Saffronart CEO and co-founder Dinesh Vazirani in a statement.

He added that the work was also a rare piece by the artist from that particular period to emerge in the art market.

Among other highlights of the sale that achieved a total value of Rs 54.25 crore, were N S Bendre's untitled painting from 1985, and F N Souza's untitled work from 1956 that sold for Rs 1.67 crore, and Rs 5.04 crore respectively.

"It is the second-most expensive work sold by Bendre in auction. The highest work sold by the artist was for Rs 1.98 crores at Saffronart's Spring Live Auction earlier in March 2021," the auction house said in a statement.

The sale also featured Ganesh Pyne's 'The Window' (1997), which sold for over twice its lower estimate at Rs 1.1 crore; S H Raza's untitled watercolour on paper from the 1940s, which sold for over double its lower estimate at Rs 33.51 lakh; B Prabha's Untitled (1959), which sold for Rs 26.46 lakh; and an untitled acrylic on paper by M F Husain which sold for Rs 24 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrita Shergil Amrita Shergil In The Ladies Enclosure V S Gaitonde Ganesh Pyne M F Husain Saffronart Summer Live Auction N S Bendre S H Raza B Prabha F N Souza most expensive Indian artwork
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp