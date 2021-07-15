Interior Design: Classy in concrete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Interior design and home decor have been ruled by woods and metals for decades. For a very long time, we could barely think beyond these two to spruce up our spaces. But concrete is swiftly making inroads into the homes of Hyderabad.

Decorative concrete is the next big thing in interior design. From furniture to coasters, designers and architects in the city are thinking out of the box to use this extremely versatile material to deck up people’s homes. Also, for the lazybones out there, decorative concrete pieces are maintenance-free.

“Concrete has been an underappreciated material for too long. It’s basically a bunch of stones bound together with a binder. If one understands this concept, one can do wonders with it. It is cheap, looks luxurious and can be made extremely decorative,” says Prateek Mody, the owner of Super Cast, a design firm with concrete solutions (pun intended).

Concrete can be used in countless ways when it comes to home decor a rustic look would have a rough finish, while a contemporary setup would be all about smooth textures and bold geometric lines. “Concrete is an architect’s dream. The only limit this material could have is that of its maker,” says Prateek, who studied structural engineering in Los Angeles.

Also, the older a piece of decorative concrete gets, the better it looks. The blotches and stains tell a story. And, people are slowly warming up to the idea. According to Divya Kruthi, an architect based out of Hyderabad, concrete has always been considered just as a structural element. “But these days, people want to experiment. They are using concrete to make furniture. More than the rough rustic finish, they want sleek pieces, with soft edges and that which feel good to touch,” she says.

Divya has been experimenting with concrete and pastel shades. She recently worked on designing a wall using pastel highlights. Although both she and Prateek say concrete is fun to work with, there are tricks to the trade. “If it’s just for fun or as a hobby, anyone can mix concrete with water and make pour it into moulds. But once you start understanding the material, you will realise that that there are many nuances to it. It all depends on the mix and the water content,” they say.

Anyway, now that your creative juices are flowing, we are sure you’d love to try your hand at some DIY concrete craft. Check out the panel alongside and deck up your home with these fun hacks.

DIY Corner

Concrete Bowl