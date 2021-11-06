India’s fittest cop Rubal Dhankar will inspire you to hit the gym

By Express News Service

No matter what we do in life, discipline is a personality trait which is of utmost importance. One can achieve any goal in life as long as they stay focussed on their target. Associated with the Delhi Police as a Head Constable, hardcore fitness freak, trainer, and a model, Rubal Dhankar is an epitome of discipline. An ex-contestant on Roadies X4, he is no stranger to fame. Rubal has not looked back ever since the reality show catapulted him to be a name to reckon with.

Rubal gives his 100% at the gym, is strict about his diet, and never misses out a single workout session. Hailing from the small town of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, this gentle giant also wants people to stay fit. He says, “Working out regularly and eating the right food helps in boosting the overall well-being. Everything is a mind game. If you can think of it, you can do it.”

Not everything was picture perfect for Rubal. In 2009, he had to undergo a surgery due to which he was bed-ridden for a very long time. However, a determined soul that he is, Rubal began training himself gradually and attained the impressive masculine physique that we see him today with.

“It is pretty simple. If you quit on the process, you never reach the result. I have always focused on the process without making the scenarios of the final results. The only way to keep going is through the approach of never giving up in life, no matter what situation comes the way”, says Rubal.

Rubal is also quite active on social media. He has lakhs of dedicated followers on Instagram whom he keeps updated with his innovative fitness ideas. Not just this, Rubal is also an entrepreneur who launched his own clothing line named ‘Aesthetic Indians’. Through his brand, Rubal wants people of all shapes and sizes to feel confident about themselves. Aesthetic Indians has an array of workout wear for fitness freaks.

Rubal follows his passion for police duty with utmost diligence. But at the same time, he realises his worth as a fitness influencer as well. Therefore, inspiring people with all their might to hit the gym as hard as they can.