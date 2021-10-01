STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied food, photographer deletes friend's entire wedding album, Reddit post goes viral

Icy-Reserve6885 showed little reserve when it came to the task at hand. It was for a friend in need after all. But there was set to be a gut punch that would change all that later.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pre Wedding Photoshoot

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

For long we have been passing down the adage "a 'friend in need is a friend indeed". But how much of a friend in need can a person be? A post by a photographer has set that conversation in motion and how!  

There are numerous references in popular culture of food being everyone's predominant need, and that certainly is a truism. 

No wonder, the reddit post by user 'u/Icy-Reserve6995' of a photographer deleting pictures upon being denied food in fact has gone on to set that corner of the internet on fire. Many found it funny while some were even left shocked. 

The person behind the post, who claims to be a dog groomer, agreed to photograph a friend's (bridegroom) wedding that was happening "on a shoestring budget" and was offered $250 for 8.5 hours stint.

When food was finally served around 5 pm, the friend was told to skip eating and hold the pose. Just continue being the photographer, in other words. "I'm getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It's also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran's legion and it's like 110F and there's no AC," the user went on to remember.

When food was finally served around 5 pm, the friend was told to skip eating and hold the pose. Just continue being the photographer, in other words. "I'm getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It's also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran's legion and it's like 110F and there's no AC," the user went on to remember.

Famished and spent, the photographer approached the groom (friend) seeking a break and the chance to have some food. "There's no open bar or anything, I can't even get water and my two water bottles are long empty. He tells me I need to either be a photographer or leave without pay," the post further elaborated.

Though annoyed by the groom's response, the person still wanted to reassure if his friend had indeed meant what he said. Upon hearing him confirm it, the hungry and hurt photographer was quick to pull the trigger - hit the delete button that is. "I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore. If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5min," the user wrote.

What then followed was a reflection of internet ishtyle...

"Was I the a**hole?" the person asked netizens at the end of the note, "They went right on their honeymoon and they've all been off of social media, but a lot of people have been posting on their wall asking about photos with zero responses."

The post though has had enough and more responses.

Acclaimed English novelist Virginia Woolf in her book A Room of One's Own had observed, "One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." The responses once again underline that Woolf truly is timeless. 

Here's the post:

