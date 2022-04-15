STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Travel vlogger Mohit Manocha - cure for your unquenching wanderlust

Published: 15th April 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mohit Manocha, who goes by the name "Traveling Desi", believes that the true essence of wandering lies in discerning the area by taking a closer look at it, as close as the natives.

His unfussy, unpretentious approach really resonates with travel enthusiasts and is unflaggingly entertaining as well. Manocha never misses out on mentioning even the tiniest details of his trip. On his YouTube channel, ‘Traveling Desi’, Manocha has uploaded country-wise tour series.

Besides the beautiful landscapes, Manocha’s travel guide reflects the country’s culture in the best possible way. He has ensured that his vlogging style is unique and genuine. He is extremely candid about his videos, even if it means dishing out the unpleasant details.

Manocha has come a long way, from being a solo traveller to exploring the corners of the world with his closest friends. He has travelled on trains, and buses and did a road trip in a motorhome too. Manocha has travelled with his heart.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp