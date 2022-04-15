Travel vlogger Mohit Manocha - cure for your unquenching wanderlust

By Express News Service

Mohit Manocha, who goes by the name "Traveling Desi", believes that the true essence of wandering lies in discerning the area by taking a closer look at it, as close as the natives.

His unfussy, unpretentious approach really resonates with travel enthusiasts and is unflaggingly entertaining as well. Manocha never misses out on mentioning even the tiniest details of his trip. On his YouTube channel, ‘Traveling Desi’, Manocha has uploaded country-wise tour series.

Besides the beautiful landscapes, Manocha’s travel guide reflects the country’s culture in the best possible way. He has ensured that his vlogging style is unique and genuine. He is extremely candid about his videos, even if it means dishing out the unpleasant details.

Manocha has come a long way, from being a solo traveller to exploring the corners of the world with his closest friends. He has travelled on trains, and buses and did a road trip in a motorhome too. Manocha has travelled with his heart.