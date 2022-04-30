How to keep your job safe as you transition from work from home to work from office

Bhavneet Singh By

HYDERABAD: With offices across the country opening up, that too in hybrid mode, corporate employees are struggling to settle down and make sense of things. From waking up three hours early to beat the traffic on their WFH days to reaching office in shorts, IT professionals are going through a tough time.

Considering Hyderabad has one of the biggest pools of corporate employees (who also happen to be my main ticket-buying audience), I figured I should help them out with some useful tips using my blog to keep their job. So, here we go.

Try to get three consecutive days of either WFH or working from the office (WFO). This helps you compartmentalise the sad days (WFH) and the very sad days (WFO). Because, if you line up a very sad day right after a sad day, it becomes a very, very sad day and the urge to quit is unparalleled.

Second, keep a pair of pants in your laptop bag. Why? Remember back in school when one particular day had a different colour uniform for no apparent reason? But you forgot and wore the regular uniform, realising this happened only after you reached school? Wouldn’t you kill to have the special uniform in your bag? Same reason. In case you forget and end up at work in shorts, there will always be pants in your bag.

Another thing that is okay while working from home but isn’t okay at your workplace is lying down right beside your plate after your lunch. This can land you in a lot of trouble at the workplace. Always check your surroundings before lying down -- a sure shot way of keeping your job safe.

Here’s another useful nugget. While working from office, if you’re in a meeting and press the mute button to abuse the speaker, 99.9 per cent of the time the speaker can hear you. Mute buttons aren’t as effective in face-to-face conversations.

The most important point to remember is when you’re thirsty and out of water, always check before calling for your mom to get it. Doing something like this at work can be very embarrassing. Even when you’re at home, don’t do it. You’re a full-grown person with a job in the IT sector; fill your own water bottle and let your mom do her thing.

Oh and yes, when at your workplace, never start dancing after shutting your laptop. It sends a bad message and puts a big dent in your promotion hopes. Hope these tips help you keep your job (and help me keep my audience and myself employed).

(Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material.)