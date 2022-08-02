Gauhar— A Nizam Collection by C Krishnan Chetty Group of Jewellers steals the spotlight

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day exhibition by C Krishnan Chetty Group of Jewellers gave people a tough time choosing what to buy from the many beautiful designs on display. But their newly launched collection Gauhar was what stole the spotlight. CE speaks to Chaitanya V Cotha, the executive director, who takes us through the exhibition and the many exquisite designs.

“Our exhibition in Hyderabad was a special one as we had a lot of amazing products, styles of which have never been seen before. We had two parts to the exhibit — one was open to the public and one was on an appointment basis only. This way, we were able to cater to everyone and get them what they wanted. We had planned this extensively just to ensure each and every aspect was taken into account — right from the way clients were invited to the way they walked in and eventually purchased. Customers were happy to see jewellery that is not normally seen in the city. Many were excited about higher quality rubies, emeralds and overall better workmanship,” Chaitanya tells CE.

Speaking about their latest launch Gauhar— A Nizam Collection, he mentions that it is almost like a garden of precious gems and draws on the royal finesse of its inspiration — the architecture of the Falaknuma Palace. “The avant-garde jewellery is accentuated with glossy pearls, blush pink tourmalines and colossal fluted emeralds, encapsulated in intricate and lively gold forms. The Gauhar collection is a royal visual treat that instils an impression of contemporary heritage and speaks volumes of richness in its aesthetic appeal,” says he.

He mentions that the designs had specially manufactured heritage, temples and even diamond jewellery. “The finish and craftsmanship are what we focused on. We also had solitaire from 2.5 carats to 20 carats, along with pink, yellow and blue diamonds, which are some of the rarest in the world,” he adds.

The jewellers have an entire team dedicated to researching and studying trends of the world. He takes us through their process of ideation and execution and says.

“Working with designers here is one of the best parts of my day. We keep pushing the boundaries and try to question what can’t be done. We don’t believe that something ‘can’t be done and work towards finding a way to achieve that. We also have a monthly brainstorming hour where everyone just puts down ideas no matter how they may seem. We then short-list five of them and execute one from the list. This helps us stay in tune with fashion and styles.”

