STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Meet Manoj Saru: Tech YouTuber with exceptional skills in coding, software

Published: 13th January 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Manoj Saru is a technology reviewer on YouTube. A software engineer and pro blogger, he has risen to the top with 10.2 million subscribers. His YouTube channel ‘Technology Gyan’, covers honest reviews on niche and mainstream products and the latest informative content on development in technology.

Saru, through his content, is making technology easy for the masses with his genuine great talk of quality information that has apparently gathered the attention of a diverse audience and has contributed a lot towards the popularity of his channel. Saru ranks on top of the list of tech YouTubers in India.

Vlogging is becoming increasingly popular among all types of businesses in India. It goes without saying that YouTube has become one of the best platforms for social media marketing strategy. It is the second-largest search engine after Google, with 1 billion unique visitors per month.

Saru rose to prominence by honing his coding skills. He mentions videos for all tech enthusiasts in his Instagram bio. He began his YouTube channel at a young age because he was already interested in technology, and his content has evolved over the years from concept videos to tech news capsules. He explains technology in simple terms, making it easy for the audience to comprehend sans technical jargons.

Saru covers every new technological innovation and some content related to that on his YouTube channel that is crossing new limits every day.

Instagram @manojsaru

YouTube – Technology Gyan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp