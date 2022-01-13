Meet Manoj Saru: Tech YouTuber with exceptional skills in coding, software

By Express News Service

Manoj Saru is a technology reviewer on YouTube. A software engineer and pro blogger, he has risen to the top with 10.2 million subscribers. His YouTube channel ‘Technology Gyan’, covers honest reviews on niche and mainstream products and the latest informative content on development in technology.

Saru, through his content, is making technology easy for the masses with his genuine great talk of quality information that has apparently gathered the attention of a diverse audience and has contributed a lot towards the popularity of his channel. Saru ranks on top of the list of tech YouTubers in India.

Vlogging is becoming increasingly popular among all types of businesses in India. It goes without saying that YouTube has become one of the best platforms for social media marketing strategy. It is the second-largest search engine after Google, with 1 billion unique visitors per month.

Saru rose to prominence by honing his coding skills. He mentions videos for all tech enthusiasts in his Instagram bio. He began his YouTube channel at a young age because he was already interested in technology, and his content has evolved over the years from concept videos to tech news capsules. He explains technology in simple terms, making it easy for the audience to comprehend sans technical jargons.

Saru covers every new technological innovation and some content related to that on his YouTube channel that is crossing new limits every day.

Instagram @manojsaru

YouTube – Technology Gyan