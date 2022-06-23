Vacay your way through these trending outfits and accessories

By Express News Service

If you're looking for trending gypsy outfits and essential accessories for your vacation, look no more. We've curated just the perfect listicle for you to put your fashion-faith in. From beach-side coverups to breezy dresses, our bohemian edit has got your summer style sorted. What's more? We've even added a few key jewellery pieces and sandals to complete your look.

If you plan on going ethnic but would love to sass-it up with a touch of contemporary, we’ve got just the thing for you. The recent exquisite collection by ‘House of Tuhina’, a homegrown label and epitome of grace in the jewellery industry, is all you need. From intricate cuts to neckpieces that shall align well with your blingy saree or sober kurti, the brand has got an array of options for you!

‘Ripochia’, an India-based design house believes that Indian craftsmanship deserves to be recognized globally. The brand believes in evasion of mundanity from the daily lifestyle and to bring vibrancy and cream of the crop, through conventional designs. If you’re looking at essentials, Ripochia is the name that offers a variety in sundry clutches, making your basic white shirt and jeans level up big time.

Raani - the luxury womenswear fuses 70s bohemia with Indian craftsmanship and a European sense of chic. The brand aligns with the queen in you and thus flaunts a comfortable yet chic collection of apparels from shine in Diana dress to the relaxed, comfy vibe of Maira. It enables you to choose your pick without being conscious of your body or compromise with your comfort!

We all want a piece of jewellery as our travel essential, so to make our choices better ‘Kaoaph’ introduces the idea of simple luxury that’s ethically brought to life. This start-up brand stands tall with its pearls and gold jewellery that sparks a dialogue. Giving an urban vibe to conventional designs, it encourages conscious consumption of the metal with its responsible approach and the flexibility to go with any outfit and make it trendy.

On another note, if we look at current times versus the former eras - it is easy to note how everything has changed and how it continues to evolve by the day. But if there is one thing that’s been constant, it is the beauty of a good saree and our love for it. If you plan on flying away for a friend’s wedding or having a romantic vacay with your partner - ‘Roliana’ is your buddy. The brand teeming with handcrafted sarees and zari work alongside aesthetic pallus is just what you need for your trip. Rooting in Banaras with a promise of a legacy to lovingly create heirloom pieces of art and excellent craftsmanship, the brand is creating waves and surely the kinds where you would want to get your hands at vibrant sarees with hundreds of options to choose from.

Next, if you’ve been waiting to amp up your wardrobe with a splash of colours and a hint of spring in every article - ‘Midori’ by SGV flaunts its Barg-e-Gul for you to put dibs on. From halter tops to Chikankari at its finest, the brand showcases a palette of soothing gradients to make your summers stylish and memorable.

Now, let’s bring in some eloquence to the game. Thanks to the past two years, we have all been conscious of our choices - especially with respect to the environment. If you want to contribute your bit to the environment by something as easy as adorning your place - ‘Soignné’ is your pick. Being the bridge between style and sustainability, Soignné will help you slay it the green way.

Nail your vacation with these trending accessories and outfits and let’s get the style parade going.

